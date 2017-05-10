2017 ECCC Kids’ College Combines Fun and Learning for Exciting Summer

East Central Community College will combine fun and learning for another exciting Kids’ College Program for ages 5-12. The annual enrichment program will be held June 19-23 and June 26-30 on the Decatur campus.

Numerous courses are offered each week and the cost is $50 per class. Each participant will receive a Kids’ College T-shirt.

Students can register online at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education. The deadline to register is June 2, 2017.

For more information, contact Misty Smith, director of academics and continuing education, at 601-635-6137, or email misty.smith@eccc.edu.

Course offerings include:

June 19-June 23

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lil’ Warrior Basketball • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Dylan Shields

Creative Chefs • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Barry Karrh

Lil’ Warrior Football • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Ty Martin

Theater Star • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jessica Price

Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jay Pacelli

Lil’ Warrior Centralettes • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Makenzie Byrd

Healthcare Heroes • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Melanie Pinter

10:30 a.m. – noon

Lil’ Warrior Basketball • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Dylan Shields

Creative Chefs • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Barry Karrh

Lil’ Warrior Football • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Ty Martin

Theater Star • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jessica Price

Lil’ Warrior Tennis • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jay Pacelli

Lil’ Warrior Centralettes • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Makenzie Byrd

Healthcare Heroes • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Melanie Pinter

June 26-June 30

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Painting and Drawing • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Jeff Hodges

Budding Bakers • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Barry Karrh

Lil’ Warrior Baseball • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Tyler Buckley

Lil’ Warrior Softball • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Rachel Hurley

Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Gray Massey

Models and Pageant Queens • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Susan Fox-Smith

Carpentry Genius • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Nancy Jones

10:30 a.m. – noon

Painting and Drawing • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Jeff Hodges

Budding Bakers • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Barry Karrh

Lil’ Warrior Baseball • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Tyler Buckley

Lil’ Warrior Softball • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Rachel Hurley

Lil’ Warrior Soccer • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Gray Massey

Models and Pageant Queens • Ages 5-8 • Instructor Susan Fox-Smith

Carpentry Genius • Ages 9-12 • Instructor Nancy Jones