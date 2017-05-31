4-H Club visits

Mrs. Helen Black hosted the Future Generations 4H Club in the Culinary Arts classroom at the Winston-Louisville Career & Technology Center (WLCTC) Tuesday evening. Sandra Jackson, MSU Extension 4H Program Coordinator and Jean Harper, WCSH Youth director brought several young ladies to learn how to make butter from scratch.

The students used the Mason Jar technique to create a smooth natural and healthier butter. The students then created three different compound butters; Honey, Cinnamon, and Garlic. Those present were: Markiaa Eiland, Alexis Haynes, Nakhia Hickman, Kaylee Goss, Kaylen Goss, Akilah Goss, and Jocelyn Butler.