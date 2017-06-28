4-H Project Achievement Day held

From press and staff reports

Winston County 4-H had 6 junior members participate in Project Achievement Day that was held on the Itawamba Community College campus in Fulton, MS on June 16, 2017. PAD is an opportunity for younger 4-Her’s (age 8-13) to demonstrate what they have learned in a particular project and take part in competitive events on projects they have worked on. Through demonstrations and talks 4-H members have the opportunity to:

Work on something they like and in which they have an interest.

Gain new knowledge and learn about a specific subject.

Learn to plan and organize their thoughts so they can express themselves more clearly.

Emphasize the major points of a presentation through the use of visuals or examples.

Develop good judgment, speech and actions before an audience.

Listen to the opinions of others.

Teach and show others improved methods and practices learned through 4-H, thus performing a service to the community.

This year our junior members participated in the following:

Brooklyn Bealis (Noxapater Attendance Center) competed in the Family and Consumer Sciences category with her Interior Design I, Monochromatic Color Scheme board and placed 2nd. Kaylen Goss (Louisville Public School) also competed in the Family and Consumer Sciences category with her Food and Nutrition project and came home with a blue ribbon. Kaylee Goss (Louisville Public School) chose the Personal Development and Leadership category and discussed Health. She did a super job placing 2nd.

Sterling Chambers (Grace Christian School), NaKhia Hickman (Louisville Public School) and Megan Lampley (Noxapater Attendance Center) all did a Cloverleaf Exhibit where they present and/or demonstrate a project or parts of a project they have worked on. NaKhia presented a Complementary Color Scheme board and materials used for her Interior Design project. Sterling chose to present the parts of a sewing machine for her project. She has been learning to sew in 4-H and has made a bag and a skirt. Megan has also been learning to sew in 4-H and the title for her exhibit was “4-H is Sew Awesome”. Megan presented her exhibit on her experience from the start of her first project, which was a bag, to the end. All of these young people have done a super job learning and working on their projects. If you know a young person who would like to learn a new skill or expand on an interest they have, please consider joining 4-H. There is something for everyone! Call your local Extension office at 662-773-3091 and talk to Tracy Gregory or Sandra Jackson.