Annual Camp Good News celebrates another summer success

From staff and press reports

The Second Annual Camp Good News was a great success last week with 52 students and 23 youth and adult volunteers.

The students enjoyed fun-filled days with games, songs, Bible stories, and skill building activities. Each day hosted fun activities while integrating Biblical teachings throughout.

A group of local volunteers shared their expertise with archery, nutrition, science, pottery, woodworking, jewelry-making, and pottery.

The day camp was sponsored by our local chapter of the Child Evangelism Fellowship which also provides Good News Clubs at our elementary schools with the help of local volunteers and churches.

Good News Club, flourishing in over 198 countries worldwide, is a branch of Child Evangelism Fellowship. For over 75 years, Good News Clubs, mostly during after school programs, have shared the gospel, through Bible stories and games, with 1st – 6th graders and youth aged students. Approximately 250 students, from all of the schools in Winston County, participated during the school year in the program. With parental permission, students receive instruction in character development virtues like: being kind, respecting authority, being honest, and working well together in a group setting.

For anyone wishing to volunteer or sponsor the Good News Club contact Hazel Garret at 803-0193 or Linda Humphries at 803-4146.