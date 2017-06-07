Area residents among 2017 ICC graduates

Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2017 spring semester at Itawamba Community College.

They include

Ackerman – Marilyn Ramirez (A.A.S.);

Duck Hill – Layna M. James (A.A.);

French Camp – Hagan K. Box (A.A., A.A.S.), Nathan T. May (A.A.);

Kosciusko – Jo A. Jones (A.A.);

Louisville – Kristen L. Lowery (A.A.), Samuel D. Trosper (certificate);

Macon – Traneka L. Reed (A.A.);

Mantachie – Kristan N. Graham (A.A.), Jessica L. Hall (A.A.), Savanna R. Harper (A.A.), Lindsey S. Johnson (A.A.), Clint A. Kelly (A.A.), Courtney E. Leach (A.A.), Logan D. McCoy (A.A.), Kimberly D. Melton (A.A.), Brian C. Pollock (A.A.), Daniel C. Rushing (A.A.), Anna R. Sheffield (A.A.), Caitlin A. Smith (A.A.), Hannah M. Stegall (A.A.), Samantha S. Strickland (A.A.), Colton R. Sullivan (A.A., A.A.S.), Katelyn A. Tollison (A.A.), Jason M. Dickinson (A.A.S.), Jesse M. Guin (A.A.S.), Benjamin T. Kirksey (A.A.S.), Samantha A. Mills (A.A.S.), Jessica L. Rogers (A.A.S.), Nathan D. Sheffield (A.A.S.);

Marietta – Austin H. Black (A.A.), Madison E. Dickinson (A.A.), Lacy A. Dillard (A.A., A.A.S.);

Marks – Kelsey G. Locke (A.A.);

Mathiston – Mamie E. Hollenhead (A.A.).