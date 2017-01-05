Betheden Volunteer Fire Department moving forward with plans for stronger fire service

Over the last year and a half the Betheden Volunteer Fire Department has been working to establish a fire district. Since starting the fire department, our coverage area has had an insurance class ten rating. We started the process by drawing a map and getting a legal description of an area five road miles from the present station. After this we had to get signatures from twenty-five home owners in the area. Next were board orders from the Winston County Board of Supervisors and public hearings.

We then met with the rating bureau to review the map and paperwork. They inspected our fire trucks and other equipment at that time. On December 19, 2.0 16, they returned to document that we could pump the necessary amount of water to receive a lower insurance rating. The rating bureau also looked at all our training records as well as our maintenance records. I am very pleased to inform everyone that with the h.elp of East Winston, High Point, Louisville and Shiloh Fire departments bringing us water we successfully passed and was moved from a rating often to a grading class of seven. This means the 6.0.0 homes in the five mile area will get as much as 35% reduction in their home insurance premium.

If you live or have a church inside the map below and do not receive notification from your insurance provider, you should contact them about the lower class. As you look at the map, you may see that the map goes over into some other fire department areas. This does not mean that you have changed fire departments, you just fall under our five mile coverage area and can be covered by the lower class. All the other fire departments are working through the process to establish fire districts that will lower their rating class.

Now: What can you do to help the Betheden Fire Department?

East Mississippi Power Association has a program that lets anyone who uses their electric power add money to their electric bill to go to the fire departments in the county. We would hope that each of you would take some of the savings you will receive and pass it along to the Betheden Fire department. We have several home owners that do this at the present time, and it is greatly needed and appreciated. You can give as much as you like, some are giving as much as $200 per month. The funds will be used to purchase radios, protective turnouts, air packs, fire hoses and other much needed supplies.

Any person interested in helping our department can get a form at the East Mississippi Electric Office, Peterson’s Country Store, Tabor Drugs and Betheden firemen. We are planning several meetings after January first to inform all parties involved.

In order to provide the protection and insurance savings to all the home owners in the remaining part of our coverage area, we have plans to build three substations in the North East part of the county. We have acquired the land and are waiting on funds to move forward.

I want to thank the Winston County Board of Supervisors, all the many other people and fire departments that have helped Betheden reach this milestone. Most of all I want to thank all the Betheden firemen and supporters who believed that we could do it. Every person in the county should thank all the firemen for giving their time and money to operate their vehicles and equipment free of charge and in most of the time terrible weather conditions to help their friends, neighbors and strangers,

Thanks

Randal Livingston

Fire Chief

Betheden Volunteer Fire Department