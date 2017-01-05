Brock’s Beginning Recipes of 2017: Grand Selections

Recipes this week are provided from two fabulous southern cooks from Winston County, Mrs. Kay DePriest Robertson, and Mrs. Frances Stewart Ball. They are great friends of mine. Kay has provided us her recipe for her loaded potato soup! Everyone loves it! This stuff is like heaven in a bowl, and it is always best served with a pan of hot cornbread and a glass of sweet iced tea! Second, I have a recipe called “Easy Gooey Potatoes” also from Kay. You’ll fall head over heels for this rich and gooey potato dish which is a delightful side dish for chicken, pork chops or steaks. And third, a recipe from Mrs. Frances Stewart Ball, one of the sweetest ladies in Louisville. She shared a homemade caramel pie with me, and it is one of the best around. Try it for yourself, and you’ll see how delectable it is. Thank you, ladies, for providing me some good southern food this week-even though most of us will be trying to watch our weight over the next few months. Good southern food is still interesting to read about and research, even if we’re dieting! Save these this week! Enjoy readers!!!

Kay’s Loaded Potato Soup

Note: This is a recipe from one of my dear friends and favorite recipe buddies, Mrs. Kay DePriest Robertson. This is one of the best potato soups in the world.

5 lb. red potatoes

1 med. onion

2 (15.5 oz.) cans chicken broth

1 stick real butter

1 can cream of mushroom soup

8 oz. sour cream

8 oz. block Velveeta cheese

1 quart half and half

2 cups heavy cream

1 pkg. Real bacon bits (Hormel)

Shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

In large boiler, cut washed potatoes in small bite sized pieces, leaving peeling on them. Then chop up onion and place on top of potatoes. Pour broth over this. Fill pot with water just enough to cover potatoes. Let come to a boil. Cut temperature down to med-high and let cook until potatoes are fork-tender (very soft) about 20 min. Then add real butter. Mix cream of mushroom soup and sour cream together and add to potatoes. Then add cut up Velveeta cheese. Cut burner down low so cheese won’t scorch. Stir until cheese melts. Add half and half and cream. Stir well. Garnish with lots of real bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese! Serve hot with a fresh hot pan of cornbread. Salt and pepper to your own tastes.

Kay’s Easy “Gooey” Potatoes

Note: This is a truly easy and delicious dish to serve as a side dish with grilled steaks, grilled chicken or even grilled pork chops.

2 lb. bag of frozen cubed hash browns

16 oz. sour cream

2 cups shredded sharp cheese, plus half cup (topping)

2 cans cream of chicken soup

Half cup Blue Plate mayonnaise

1 cup green onions, chopped

1 stick butter, melted

1 (6 oz) bag French fried onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix sour cream, 2 cups of cheese, cream of chicken soup, mayo, and green onions in a large bowl. Add the hash browns and butter, and mix together thoroughly. Mix the remaining half cup of cheese with onion rings. Reserve for later. Pour potato mixture into a 9×13 baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes. (Sometimes you may want to cook a little longer just to make sure they are done. There is nothing worse than undone potatoes). Cover top with onion ring/cheese mixture and bake an additional 15 minutes until potatoes are bubbling and top has lightly browned. This is a great side dish to serve with grilled steaks, grilled chicken or grilled pork chops.

Frances Stewart Ball’s Caramel Pie

Note: This has to be one of the best caramel pies in Winston County, and I’m thinking of sending it to Southern Living to see if they’ll print it, if Mrs. Frances will allow me.

Caramel pie filling:

1 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. flour (self-rising)

2 cups whole milk

3 egg yolks, beaten

Half cup sugar, browned in black skillet (for caramel)

1 tsp. vanilla

2 Tbsp. butter

Meringue:

3 large egg whites

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. cream of tartar

Crust:

1 frozen deep dish pie shell (you will bake until light brown before putting caramel filling in it)

In a bowl, go ahead and mix together 1 cup of sugar and 3 Tbsp. flour. This will be your dry ingredients. Also, go ahead and brown the half cup sugar on medium heat in a black thick cast iron skillet. Shake or stir it around with a wooden spoon until the sugar changes to a dark caramel (and it will be a dark reddish auburn color when it is done). A very light smoke will come off from it when it is done. You don’t want a heavy smoke, just a very light smoke coming off of it. Remove from heat immediately so it doesn’t burn. Beat milk into egg yolks quickly and mix this with the dry ingredients (1 cup sugar, 3 Tbsp. flour). Pour this into the caramel. Cook this over med heat until thick and creamy. Add vanilla and butter and whisk around until mixed. Pour into baked pie shell. Prepare meringue by beating egg whites on high speed with sugar and cream of tartar until firm peaks form. Dollop liberally over the caramel filling, and bake in a hot oven at 350 degrees until the peaks are a light golden brown color. Cool and cut.

