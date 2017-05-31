‘Build A Better World’ 2017Summer Library Program at Library

From press reports

The Winston County Library is getting ready for three different reading programs for children and teens. “The theme for this summer is focused on building, architecture, creating, and we have some great programs lined up that will be lots of fun.,” said librarian Beth Edwards. Children 3-5 can enjoy the “Tiny Titans Storytime” program each Monday in June from 9:30 – 10:30. Library volunteer Diana Northcutt will entertain with stories, music, puppets and crafts. Awards day will be Tuesday, June 26 at 9:30 and will feature a special Noah’s Ark Forest Friends Workshop, where participants will build a special stuffed animal. Parents must register children by May 31 for this special workshop and can choose between four different animals for their child to build and take home – Oakley Owl, Flint Fox, Montana Moose or Rocco Raccoon. A $10 supply fee is due at time of registration.

Children entering first through fifth grades will enjoy the “Build A Better World!” program this summer every Tuesday in June from 2:00 – 3:00. Magician Dorian LaChance, sponsored by Fair Propane and Gas Company, will start us off on Tuesday, June 6 at 2:00. The Snakeman, sponsored by The Taylor Group, will perform on Tuesday, June 13 at 2:00. Magician Todd Smith will entertain children on Tuesday, June 20 at 2:00, sponsored by Bennett’s Do-It-Center. Awards Day will be on Tuesday, June 27 from 2:00-3:00. The festivities will include a firetruck spraying water, face painting, sno cones and games. Grand prizes for this reading program will be a $50 Wal-Mart gift card.

In addition, we will have magician Tommy Terrific perform his “Baseball Magic” show on Wednesday, July 20 from 2:00 – 3:00. All children/teens are invited. This program is sponsored by Fair Propane, Inc. “We have been trying for a few years to get Tommy Terrific here at the library and we’ve finally succeeded this year!” says librarian Beth Edwards.

The “Build A Better World!” teen program this summer includes young adults entering sixth through twelfth grades. These programs will be held every Monday in June from 2:00 – 3:00. Graphic Artist and Louisville native Andy Children will host a “Build Your Own Graphic Novel” workshop on Monday, June 5th at 2:00. Louisville Mayor Will Hill will host a program on Monday, June 12 at 2:00 and explain the rebuilding process for Louisville and Winston County after the April 28th 2014 Tornado. Ceramist and Louisville Native Susan Clark will hold an arts and crafts workshop for teens on Monday, June 19, sponsored by Polo Custom Products at 2:00. Teen Awards Day/Wet ‘N Wild day will be held on Monday, June 26 from 2:00 – 3:30. The Grand Prize for the Teen Reading Award will also be a $50 Wal-Mart gift card.

Also, on Tuesday, July 11 from 2-3pm, ventriloquist and puppeteer Johnny Lowe will host a free and fun program for all children, sponsored by Rives and Reynolds Lumber Company.

“We are so fortunate to have local businesses sponsor these wonderful programs each year,” said Edwards. “Without them, we would not be able to have the high level of educational and entertaining programming that we offer the children.” “In addition to our corporate sponsors, the Louisville Banker’s Association is providing funding for reading prizes.”

Registration for all programs begins Monday, May 22 and will be open for several weeks. Only books checked out from the Winston County Library will be counted on reading logs. All programs are free. Only parents or legal guardians may register their children for the summer library programs. Grandparents, babysitters, relatives, and other caregivers may bring the child to the programs and activities offered by the library. Children are encouraged to obtain a library card, if they do not already have one. You must be entering the first grade and able to write your own name. A parent or legal guardian can sign a child up for a library card and be sure and bring the child’s social security card or birth certificate.