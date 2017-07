Leigh Bullock has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA). Bullock is the owner of Bullock Toyota in Louisville.

MADA represents the new car and truck dealers in Mississippi. Members of MADA create an estimated 21,344 jobs, $536 million in payroll, $194 million in state and federal income taxes, and $8.2 billion in total sales having a significant impact on Mississippi’s economy.