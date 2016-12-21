Calendar of Events

La Leche League meeting

4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard..

Red Hills Photo Club

4th Thursday

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Concert

Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers will be in concert on Saturday, Dec. 17th @ 7:00 PM at the Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia, MS. This Bluegrass concert will be filmed for a video to be included in the Museum of Mississippi History. Come be part of this special event! Admission is free! For more information call (662) 258-2334.

34th Annual Living Nativity Drive Thru

34th Annual Drive Thru Flower Ridge Church Dec. 22nd and 23rd. 6 pm to 8 pm each night. Come see the story of Jesus’ birth unfold before your eyes as the Angels appear to tell the news to the world. For more information you may contact Beth Hemphill at 662-803-6621 or Bro. Bryan Carrubba at 662-773-6910.

Family center to host parent workshop

January is Scholarship Awareness month at the Family Center. The workshop will inform parents about scholarships that are available and the process in completing the forms. Mrs. Tameka Walker, Counselor at Louisville High School will present our informative workshop. Soup will be provided for guests. The workshop will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., January 12. For more information call 662-773-4018.

2017 Winston County

4-H Shooting Sports

Recruitment

Date: January 05, 2017

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Winston County Extension Office

Disciplines: Archery, Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, Muzzleloading, and Hunting

Ages: 8 through 18 (4-H age of January 1)

For more information contact Winston County Extension Office: 662-773-3091

Gospel group Jan. 14

The Eddie Pilgrims Bluegrass gospel group will be at Dry Creek Baptist Church on January 14, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Extension Quick Bites

Here are the Quick Bites for January, 2017. Thanks for your help always. Merry Christmas!

January 5, 2017

Bring on the New Year with Florals!

January 12, 2017

Distinguishing the Internet’s True & False

January 26, 2017

Got Computer Questions?

Airport Board to meet

Airport Board to meet January 9th, 5:30 p.m. at Terminal Building

Winston Guards #2643

Winston Guards #2643l, United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet Monday, January 2, 2017, at 5:30, at Lake Tiak-O’Khata. Call 662-773=9343.

LMSD NW Storm Shelter/Cafeteria Ribbon cutting

Nanih Waiya Attendance Center will be celebrating the ribbon cutting of the new storm shelter/ cafeteria at 10:30 a.m., January 9. The First Lady of the State of Mississippi is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. The public is invited to attend.