Calendar of Events

La Leche League meeting

4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard..

Red Hills Photo Club

4th Thursday

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Family center to host workshop

January is Scholarship Awareness month at the Family Center. The workshop will inform parents about scholarships that are available and the process in completing the forms. Mrs. Tameka Walker, Counselor at Louisville High School will present our informative workshop. Soup will be provided for guests. The workshop will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., January 12. For more information call 662-773-4018.

County 4-H Shooting Sports Recruitment

Date: January 05, 2017

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Winston County Extension Office

Disciplines: Archery, Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, Muzzleloading, and Hunting

Ages: 8 through 18 (4-H age of January 1)

For more information contact Winston County Extension Office: 662-773-3091

Gospel group Jan. 14

The Eddie Pilgrims Bluegrass gospel group will be at Dry Creek Baptist Church on January 14, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Extension Quick Bites

Here are the Quick Bites for January, 2017. Thanks for your help always. Merry Christmas!

January 5, 2017

Bring on the New Year with Florals!

January 12, 2017

Distinguishing the Internet’s True & False

January 26, 2017

Got Computer Questions?

Airport Board to meet

Airport Board to meet January 9th, 5:30 p.m. at Terminal Building

LMSD NW Storm Shelter/Cafeteria Ribbon cutting

Nanih Waiya Attendance Center will be celebrating the ribbon cutting of the new storm shelter/ cafeteria at 10:30 a.m., January 9. The First Lady of the State of Mississippi is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. The public is invited to attend.

Soup sale

The Winston Garden Club will be having a soup sale at the Winston County Court House on Monday, January 9th. They will be selling a bowl of home made soup and a slice of cornbread for six dollars. Please come by and support this fund raiser. The money raised goes to support state and community projects.

Crystal Ridge Baptist Church revival

Please join us at Crystal Ridge Baptist Church for January Bible Study / Revival beginning Sunday, January 8th . Morning worship will be 11:00 am and evening worship at 7:00 pm. Monday through Wednesday evening worship time is 7:00 pm. Presenting the word of God will be Bro. Randall Creel.

MLK event Jan. 16

The ministers’ wives and woman evangelist will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration, Monday, January 16, at Mount Sinai M.B. Church. The time is 10 am. Youth Ministries of various churches will be performing. The keynote speaker is evangelist Linda Estes. Please call Sister Esther Coleman 662-803-0492, or President Ethel Goss, 662-803-1933

Mt. Olive Bethel event

The Mt. Olive Bethel Harmony Ways and Means program will be January 27, 2017, at the Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church, Noxapater, Ms. The time is 6:30 p.m. the pastor’s of Winston County will perform in a pastor’s concert. They will be singing Zion’s songs to uplift the kingdom, and win souls to Christ. The public is invited. pastor’s call 662-736-3500 if would like to be a part of this service.

Louisville Eagles to meet

Youth Cheerleaders and Football League

Louisville Eagles Sign-up on February 4, 2017 at Louisville Coliseum from 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

All Winston County schools are welcome

Call Emma Goss at 662-773-4305

Or cheerleaders coach Felicia Carter 662-803-3484.

Civil War Round Table

Jeff Giambrone, Miss. Dept. of Archives and History, will speak at the Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7pm, 106 Miley Road (at the corner of C. C. Clark Dr. and Miley Rd.,) Starkville. He’ll discuss 1916 Civil War movie “The Crisis,” the 1st feature-length film shot in Mississippi, based on a bestselling book. Giambrone will show memorabilia from the filming of the movie and also screen clips that were shot in Vicksburg, using 500 Miss. National Guard men to play the roles of Union and Confederate soldiers, as well as Vicksburg citizens as extras in other scenes. Visitors are welcome. Park and enter at the back of the Golden Triangle Planning & Development Building; the conference room is immediately inside the right door.

Food Policy Council

Please join the Mississippi Food Policy Council for our first quarterly meeting of 2017.

Date: January 13, 2017

Location: Mississippi State University, Bost Auditorium

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Special Speaker, Dr. Samina Raja, will present “Building Food Systems from the Ground Up.”

Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to Judy Belue at jwbelue1@gmail.com

Red Hills Senior Citizens meeting

Red Hills Senior Citizens will meet Tuesday, January 10 at the Winston County Extension Office from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Please bring a covered dish.

All are welcome and bring a friend.

Republican Women to meet

The Winston County Republican Women will hold their regular meeting on January 16, at Lake Tiak O’Khata at 12 noon. Mrs. Dana Stringer, MS Federation Republican Women President will be our featured speaker.

All members and guest are invited to attend this first meeting of the new year. This will be a dutch luncheon.