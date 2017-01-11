Calendar of Events

La Leche League meeting

4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard..

Red Hills Photo Club

4th Thursday

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Family center to host workshop

January is Scholarship Awareness month at the Family Center. The workshop will inform parents about scholarships that are available and the process in completing the forms. Mrs. Tameka Walker, Counselor at Louisville High School will present our informative workshop. Soup will be provided for guests. The workshop will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., January 12. For more information call 662-773-4018.

Gospel group Jan. 14

The Eddie Pilgrims Bluegrass gospel group will be at Dry Creek Baptist Church on January 14, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Extension Quick Bites

Here are the Quick Bites for January, 2017.

January 12, 2017

Distinguishing the Internet’s True & False

January 26, 2017

Got Computer Questions?

MLK event Jan. 16

The ministers’ wives and woman evangelist will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration, Monday, January 16, at Mount Sinai M.B. Church. The time is 10 am. Youth Ministries of various churches will be performing. The keynote speaker is evangelist Linda Estes. Please call Sister Esther Coleman 662-803-0492, or President Ethel Goss, 662-803-1933

Mt. Olive Bethel event

The Mt. Olive Bethel Harmony Ways and Means program will be January 27, 2017, at the Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church, Noxapater, Ms. The time is 6:30 p.m. the pastor’s of Winston County will perform in a pastor’s concert. They will be singing Zion’s songs to uplift the kingdom, and win souls to Christ. The public is invited. pastor’s call 662-736-3500 if would like to be a part of this service.

Louisville Eagles to meet

Youth Cheerleaders and Football League

Louisville Eagles Sign-up on February 4, 2017 at Louisville Coliseum from 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

All Winston County schools are welcome

Call Emma Goss at 662-773-4305

Or cheerleaders coach Felicia Carter 662-803-3484.

Food Policy Council

Please join the Mississippi Food Policy Council for our first quarterly meeting of 2017.

Date: January 13, 2017

Location: Mississippi State University, Bost Auditorium

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Special Speaker, Dr. Samina Raja, will present “Building Food Systems from the Ground Up.”

Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to Judy Belue at jwbelue1@gmail.com

Republican Women to meet

The Winston County Republican Women will hold their regular meeting on January 16, at Lake Tiak O’Khata at 12 noon. Mrs. Dana Stringer, MS Federation Republican Women President will be our featured speaker.

All members and guest are invited to attend this first meeting of the new year. This will be a dutch luncheon.

“Fresh Oil”

Winter Revival 2017

Ebenezer Church of God in Christ announces and invites all people to a “Fresh Oil” revival service, beginning Wednesday, January 11th thru Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. nightly.

The anointed revivalists for the event are Elder Ronnie L. Paige, Pastor of Ebenezer Church of God In Christ and Minister Joseph Benjamin Paige of New Beginnings COGIC of Crystal Springs, MS.

Please come and receive your blessing by worshipping with the Ebenezer Church Family in expectation of the anointing of the Holy Spirit. We joyfully anticipate your presence.

4-H Forestry

Youth ages 10-18 interested in learning tree identification, tree measurement, forest insect & disease identification and general forest knowledge are welcome to join the Choctaw County 4-H forestry team. There is no charge to join 4-H.

To sign up for 4-H Forestry, contact MSU Extension-Choctaw County by January 20 by calling 285-6337 or email j.hughes@msstate.edu. Be sure to follow Choctaw Extension on Facebook for information and events.

AARP to meet

The Winston County Area AARP will hold their January 11 meeting at City Hall at 1 p.m. Members are asked to be present and on time. Dues for the year will be collected at this time.

Winston County Self-Help to host youth conference

The Winston County Self-Help will host Youth Group Conference 10th SRAC at 7:30 a.m., Friday, January 20 at the Louisville Coliseum. Contact Jean Harper at 662-312-8004 or email her at JeanH29@bellsouth.net for more information.

Mississippi State University Extension to host conference

Mississippi State University Extension will be hosting the North Mississippi Fruit and Vegetable Growers conference on February 9 and 10 at the Lee County Agri-Center in Verona, MS. Call the Extension office for more information at 662-566-2201.

Bird conservation meeting

The Oktibbeha Audubon Society will meet Thursday January 12 at 7:00 p.m. in MSU’s Clay Lyle Entomology Building. Dr. Bill Parker will present a program on bird conservation. The Public is invited.