Calendar of Events

Republican Meeting set

There will be a meeting of Republican voters residing within the city limits who are interested in forming a Republican Municipal Executive Committee for the City of Louisville. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:00 pm. in the courtroom of the Winston County Courthouse.

La Leche League meeting

4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard..

Red Hills Photo Club

4th Thursday

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Extension Quick Bites

Here are the Quick Bites for January, 2017.

January 26, 2017

Got Computer Questions?

Mt. Olive Bethel event

The Mt. Olive Bethel Harmony Ways and Means program will be January 27, 2017, at the Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church, Noxapater, Ms. The time is 6:30 p.m. the pastor’s of Winston County will perform in a pastor’s concert. They will be singing Zion’s songs to uplift the kingdom, and win souls to Christ. The public is invited. pastor’s call 662-736-3500 if would like to be a part of this service.

Louisville Eagles to meet

Youth Cheerleaders and Football League

Louisville Eagles Sign-up on February 4, 2017 at Louisville Coliseum from 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

All Winston County schools are welcome

Call Emma Goss at 662-773-4305

Or cheerleaders coach Felicia Carter 662-803-3484.

4-H Forestry

Youth ages 10-18 interested in learning tree identification, tree measurement, forest insect & disease identification and general forest knowledge are welcome to join the Choctaw County 4-H forestry team. There is no charge to join 4-H.

To sign up for 4-H Forestry, contact MSU Extension-Choctaw County by January 20 by calling 285-6337 or email j.hughes@msstate.edu. Be sure to follow Choctaw Extension on Facebook for information and events.

AARP to meet

The Winston County Area AARP will hold their January 11 meeting at City Hall at 1 p.m. Members are asked to be present and on time. Dues for the year will be collected at this time.

Winston County Self-Help to host youth conference

The Winston County Self-Help will host Youth Group Conference 10th SRAC at 7:30 a.m., Friday, January 20 at the Louisville Coliseum. Contact Jean Harper at 662-312-8004 or email her at JeanH29@bellsouth.net for more information.

Mississippi State University Extension to host conference

Mississippi State University Extension will be hosting the North Mississippi Fruit and Vegetable Growers conference on February 9 and 10 at the Lee County Agri-Center in Verona, MS. Call the Extension office for more information at 662-566-2201.

MOBH Council of Christian Workers

The MOBH Ministers, Deaconess, Ministers and Christian Workers Council will meet on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 9:00 am held at Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church at Nanih Wayia. The host pastor is Rev. Donald Bryant. Council President is Dr. Lewis Harris. Please make plans to attend. Fellowship meal will follow at the close of the session.

Seeking Church Musician

If anyone is interested in playing music for Brushfork M.B. Church, please contact Tomeka Walker 662.242.5798 or email tpwalker2@gmail.com. We are seeking a musician who can practice with the choir and play every Sunday.

Church Announcement

Jan. 22nd – Union Chapel M.B. Church will have their Pastor’s Appreciation program on Sunday. January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Reverend Otha L. Campbell, Pastor of Holly Grove M.B. Church in Lexington, MS. The public is cordially invited to attend.