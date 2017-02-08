Calendar of Events

Fundraiser set

The Culinary Arts Class of the Winston/Louisville Career and Technology Center will be hosting a fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 10 at the Family Life Center at South Louisville Baptist Church. All proceeds go to support the trip to the conference. For more information call Helen Black at 662-617-0490. The food will be provided by Mrs. Aline Haynes.

Family Center

workshop to be held

February is “Testing Information” month at the Family Center. The workshop will inform parents with children in grades Pre-K through 12 grade about upcoming tests such as ACT, Readiness Test, and other assessments in our district. the workshop will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., February 9 at the Family Center. Dr. Nola Bryant, Director of Assessment and Accountability will present this informative workshop. Lunch will be provided. Please call 662-773-4018 for more information.

Anniversary Celebration

Mt. Pleasant #2 M.B. Church would like to extend an invitation to all as we honor our Pastor and First Lady during their eighteenth anniversary. The celebration will be on February 12, 2017 at 3:00pm. Our guest speaker will be Rev. Marvin K. Myles Jr. of Galilee M.B. Church of Carthage, MS. An invitation is extended to all to come and worship with us. For more information contact 662-724-4521.

Tax aide set

AARP Taxaide will began e-filing tax returns at the Winston County Library, every Wednesday throughout the tax season. The time will be 9 am until 2 pm, beginning Wednesday, February 1st. Please bring your last years tax return with you, along with your current W2, 1099R, INT, DIV, SSA, etc. These services are available to all taxpayers within our scope, especially the elderly, and low income. Please call 662-803-6220, or 662-736-3500 for more information.

Pugh’s Mill Water Meeting

Pugh’s Mill Water Association will hold their annual meeting on Monday February 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Winston Co. Courthouse Annex Building. All members are urged to attend.

AARP Tax Service

AARP Tax Service will provide free help with taxes to people. They will be at the Winston County Library every Wednesday from 9:00am – 2:00pm beginning Wednesday, February 8 – Wednesday, April 5. They will also be available at the library on Tuesday, April 18, which is the last day to file taxes this year.

Ribeye Steak Supper

Indian Springs Assembly of God will be serving a Ribeye Steak Supper Saturday, February 18 beginning at 4 p.m. Suggested donation for Steak Plates will be $15 and for Chicken Tenders Plates will be $12. Take-out plates will be available. Come and join the congregation for food and fellowship. The church is located at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Mt. Calvary Church Rd., 12 miles south of Louisville or 6 miles north of Hwy. 19.

Sewing class

The MSU/Winston County Extension Office will start a sewing class for youth ages 8-18 on February 7 at 3:30pm. If you would like to join us and see what it’s all about, please call the Extension office by 5 pm Friday, February 3 to let us know you will be there. We can take the first 8 that call in. Any more above that number may have an opportunity to start at a later date. So please call if you are interested! 662-773-3091

Quick Bites

Quick Bites programs are offered through the Mississippi State University Extension Service and provide information on varied topics over interactive video. The programs are held during lunch (12-1) on Thursdays. Sessions will be held in Bost 409 for those who are on campus. Contact your county office to participate via interactive video.

February Quick Bites Programs

February is almost here and along with it our Quick Bites programs. Join us at your local extension office in February for information on these topics.

Date: February 9, 2017

Title: Nutrition Tips for a Healthy Heart

Presenter: Mandy Conrad, MS, RDN, Health & Wellness Educator, Department of Health Promotion and Wellness

Description: Did you know that February is National Heart Month? Show your heart- and taste buds – some love by learning tasty tips that offer heart-healthy benefits!

Date: February 23, 2017

Title: Screen Free “Tech” Fun for Kids

Presenter: Dr. Mariah Smith Morgan, Assistant Extension Professor, Center for Technology Outreach

Description: Looking something fun to spark your child’s tech imagination? Want to keep them off the iPad & tv for a few hours? This session will give you ideas for hands-on fun for spring break.

WA Valentine Breakfast

Winston Academy Valentin Pancake and Bake sale to be held

The Winston Academy Football and varsity cheer teams will be hosting a Valentine Pancake breakfast and bake sale from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11 at Winston Hall. Tickets are $7 and all proceeds go to the WA Football and varsity cheer teams.

Golden Triangle Civil War group

Dr. John Marszalek and staff members from the Ulysses S. Grant Association will speak at the Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., 106 Miley Road (at the corner of C. C. Clark Dr. and Miley Road,) Starkville. He’ll provide an update on progress on the new MSU Mitchell Memorial Library 4th Floor addition. He and the staff will take questions and provide insight into the new displays and other improvements for the Grant Presidential Library, as well as the Grant Association offices, research room, and workspace.

Visitors are welcome. Park and enter at the back of the Golden Triangle Planning & Development Building; the conference room is immediately inside the right door.

Neigborhood

meeting Feb. 23

Highpoint neighborhood watch will be meeting February 23rd at 7:00 pm at The Highpoint Volunteer Fire Dept.

Benefit run

There will be a 5K Run benefitting Christal Gregory beginning at 8 AM March 4 at the Louisville Coliseum. Awards will be given to the first 3 finishers. $25 entry fee. Contact Dinah Smith for more details 662-803-9804.

Monthly Service

Kingdom Covenant Connections Ministries’ monthly service will be held on Sunday, February 26th at 4 p.m. at the World Outreach Bible Training Center, located at 323 South Jones Street, Louisville, MS. The speaker will be Prophetess Betty Walker. Come expecting to receive a blessing from the Lord. Everyone is invited to attend. For further information call 662-547-5234.

Audubon Society to meet

The Oktibbeha Audubon Society will meet Thursday February 9 at 7:00 p.m. in MSU’s Clay Lyle Entomology Building. Steven Lewis with Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge and Amber Owen with MSU’s Wildlife, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Department will present results of bird surveys on Noxubee Refuge. The public is invited.

Women and Men in Red and Black

The Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church will host it’s annual Men and Women in Red and Black Program on Sunday, February 19, 2017,(3rd Sunday) at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Michael Taylor , pastor of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church. The public is invited to come worship and fellowship with us. Rev. Donald Bryant is the pastor of Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church.

Library Program

Black History Program will be held Friday, February 17th at the Winston County Library Meeting Room from 12:30 – 2:00. Speakers will be Clinton Baker, Curator of Picayune, MS, George Washington Carver Culture Museum, and Bernis ‘Peaches’ Hopkin, former MBA Basketball player, from Louisville. This program is open to the public. There are many Black History displays throughout the library.

Estes Lodge No. 63A to meet

Estes Lodge No. 63A will be selling catfish plates , Saturday, February 18 in front of Wal-Mart in Louisville beginning at 11 a.m. The menu will consist of catfish, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, drinks, and a choice of dessert. Money raised will be used to fund the Estes Lodge No. 63A scholarship. For more information contact Marion Jordan at 662-773-6358 or 662-803-3910 or Gail Triplett at 662-773-6053 or 662-705-0624.

WA Baseball to host firstt pitch clinic

The Winston Academy Baseball team will be hosting a First Pitch Banquet at 5 p.m., Monday, February 20 at Lake Tiak O’Khata. The silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and guest speaker, Ron Polk, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Contact any WA baseball player or David Boydston at 803-0809 for more information.

La Leche League meeting 4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Red Hills Photo Club

4th Thursday

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard..

AARP to meet

The Winston County Area AARP will hold their monthly meeting at 1 p.m., February 8 at City Hall. Members are asked to please be present and on time. Dues wil also be collected at the meeting.

Red Hills Seniors to meet

The Red Hills Seniors will meet at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 14. Please bring a covered dish and a friend.

Conference set

MSU Extension will be hosting the North Mississippi Fruit and Vegetable Growers conference on February 9 and 10 at the Lee County Agri-Center in Verona, MS. Call the Extension office for more information at 662-566-2201.