Calendar of Events

Tax aide set

AARP Taxaide will began e-filing tax returns at the Winston County Library, every Wednesday throughout the tax season. The time will be 9 am until 2 pm, beginning Wednesday, February 1st. Please bring your last years tax return with you, along with your current W2, 1099R, INT, DIV, SSA, etc. These services are available to all taxpayers within our scope, especially the elderly, and low income. Please call 662-803-6220, or 662-736-3500 for more information.

Pugh’s Mill Water Meeting

Pugh’s Mill Water Association will hold their annual meeting on Monday February 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Winston Co. Courthouse Annex Building. All members are urged to attend.

Ribeye Steak Supper

Indian Springs Assembly of God will be serving a Ribeye Steak Supper Saturday, February 18 beginning at 4 p.m. Suggested donation for Steak Plates will be $15 and for Chicken Tenders Plates will be $12. Take-out plates will be available. Come and join the congregation for food and fellowship. The church is located at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Mt. Calvary Church Rd., 12 miles south of Louisville or 6 miles north of Hwy. 19.

Quick Bites

Quick Bites programs are offered through the Mississippi State University Extension Service and provide information on varied topics over interactive video. The programs are held during lunch (12-1) on Thursdays. Sessions will be held in Bost 409 for those who are on campus. Contact your county office to participate via interactive video.

February Quick Bites Programs

February is almost here and along with it our Quick Bites programs. Join us at your local extension office in February for information on these topics.

Date: February 9, 2017

Title: Nutrition Tips for a Healthy Heart

Presenter: Mandy Conrad, MS, RDN, Health & Wellness Educator, Department of Health Promotion and Wellness

Description: Did you know that February is National Heart Month? Show your heart- and taste buds – some love by learning tasty tips that offer heart-healthy benefits!

Date: February 23, 2017

Title: Screen Free “Tech” Fun for Kids

Presenter: Dr. Mariah Smith Morgan, Assistant Extension Professor, Center for Technology Outreach

Description: Looking something fun to spark your child’s tech imagination? Want to keep them off the iPad & tv for a few hours? This session will give you ideas for hands-on fun for spring break.

WA Valentine Breakfast

Winston Academy Valentin Pancake and Bake sale to be held

The Winston Academy Football and varsity cheer teams will be hosting a Valentine Pancake breakfast and bake sale from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11 at Winston Hall. Tickets are $7 and all proceeds go to the WA Football and varsity cheer teams.

Golden Triangle Civil War group

Dr. John Marszalek and staff members from the Ulysses S. Grant Association will speak at the Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., 106 Miley Road (at the corner of C. C. Clark Dr. and Miley Road,) Starkville. He’ll provide an update on progress on the new MSU Mitchell Memorial Library 4th Floor addition. He and the staff will take questions and provide insight into the new displays and other improvements for the Grant Presidential Library, as well as the Grant Association offices, research room, and workspace.

Visitors are welcome. Park and enter at the back of the Golden Triangle Planning & Development Building; the conference room is immediately inside the right door.

Neigborhood

meeting Feb. 23

Highpoint neighborhood watch will be meeting February 23rd at 7:00 pm at The Highpoint Volunteer Fire Dept.

Benefit run

There will be a 5K Run benefitting Christal Gregory beginning at 8 AM March 4 at the Louisville Coliseum. Awards will be given to the first 3 finishers. $25 entry fee. Contact Dinah Smith for more details 662-803-9804.

Monthly Service

Kingdom Covenant Connections Ministries’ monthly service will be held on Sunday, February 26th at 4 p.m. at the World Outreach Bible Training Center, located at 323 South Jones Street, Louisville, MS. The speaker will be Prophetess Betty Walker. Come expecting to receive a blessing from the Lord. Everyone is invited to attend. For further information call 662-547-5234.

Audubon Society to meet

The Oktibbeha Audubon Society will meet Thursday February 9 at 7:00 p.m. in MSU’s Clay Lyle Entomology Building. Steven Lewis with Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge and Amber Owen with MSU’s Wildlife, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Department will present results of bird surveys on Noxubee Refuge. The public is invited.

Women and Men in Red and Black

The Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church will host it’s annual Men and Women in Red and Black Program on Sunday, February 19, 2017,(3rd Sunday) at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Michael Taylor , pastor of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church. The public is invited to come worship and fellowship with us. Rev. Donald Bryant is the pastor of Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church.

Library Program

Black History Program will be held Friday, February 17th at the Winston County Library Meeting Room from 12:30 – 2:00. Speakers will be Clinton Baker, Curator of Picayune, MS, George Washington Carver Culture Museum, and Bernis ‘Peaches’ Hopkin, former MBA Basketball player, from Louisville. This program is open to the public. There are many Black History displays throughout the library.

Estes Lodge No. 63A fish fry

Estes Lodge No. 63A will be selling catfish plates , Saturday, February 18 in front of Wal-Mart in Louisville beginning at 11 a.m. The menu will consist of catfish, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, drinks, and a choice of dessert. Money raised will be used to fund the Estes Lodge No. 63A scholarship. For more information contact Marion Jordan at 662-773-6358 or 662-803-3910 or Gail Triplett at 662-773-6053 or 662-705-0624.

WA Baseball to host firstt pitch clinic

The Winston Academy Baseball team will be hosting a First Pitch Banquet at 5 p.m., Monday, February 20 at Lake Tiak O’Khata. The silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and guest speaker, Ron Polk, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Contact any WA baseball player or David Boydston at 803-0809 for more information.

La Leche League meeting 4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Red Hills Photo Club

4th Thursday

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard..

Red Hills Seniors to meet

The Red Hills Seniors will meet at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 14. Please bring a covered dish and a friend.

Conference set

MSU Extension will be hosting the North Mississippi Fruit and Vegetable Growers conference on February 9 and 10 at the Lee County Agri-Center in Verona, MS. Call the Extension office for more information at 662-566-2201.

AARP to meet

The local chapter #2859 of Winston County Area AARP is sponsoring a Driver’s Ed Safety class on February 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Louisville Extension office auditorium on Vance Street. The cost for the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members. Participants will receive a three year certificate that will help with car insurance. Contact Doris N. Hayes at 662-773-8645 for more information.

Louisville Bobcats to host registration

Football and cheerleader registration dates for the Louisville Bobcats will be held on the following days: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., February 18 at the Louisville Public Library; 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., March 11 at the Louisville Public Library; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., April 1 at the Louisville Coliseum; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., April 22 at the Louisville Coliseum; 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the LHS Soccer Practice Field; and 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., May 20 at the Louisville Coliseum. Football registration fee for new players is $75 and for returning players is $65. Cheerleader registration fee for new players is $100 and for returning players is $70. Ages 6-12 cannot turn 13 before August 1. For football information contact the following individuals for more information: Lawrence Sangster at 662-803-0694; Shane McDaniel at 662-312-8295; 662-803-9946; or 662-803-9754. For cheerleader information contact the following: 662-803-6504, 662-803-9765, 662-803-6691.

DARE Graduation to be held

The DARE graduation will be held at 9 a.m., April 17 at the Louisville Elementary School.

Oak Grove #2 to host church anniversary

Oak Grave #2 M.B. Church will be celebrating their 114th anniversary at 3 p.m., March 5. The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Michael C. Taylor of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church.

Nationally Acclaimed Southern Gospel Group

If you love traditional southern gospel singing then you don’t want to miss The Jim Brady Trio who will be at Herbert Baptist Church in Union, MS on Sunday, February 26th at 5:00 pm. Jim Brady performed with the Booth Brothers many years before he & his wife started their own group a little over a year ago. There is no admission & a love offering will be received for the group. The church & Pastor Justin Chaney would like to invite everyone to come out & join us for this wonderful evening. Church is located in the Herbert Springs/House Community at 13361 Hwy 491 South, Union, MS 39365. For information or detailed directions call 601-562-1256.