Calendar of Events

Class of 1962 to have reunion

The Class of 1962 is making preparation for a class reunion September 1, 2, and 3. If you graduated in 1962 and have not received a letter, please call 662-773-7383 for additional information.

VBS planned

Vacation Bible School planned

Camp Kilimanjaro VBS

Mars Hill Baptist Church

3610 Mars Hill Road

June 1st-5th

6pm-8pm

Benefit for Teresa Green June 3rd

A benefit for Teresa Green will be held at the Louisville Coliseum on June 3, 2017 at 11:00 am until. Food, Fun, and Entertainment! Your choice of BBQ pulled pork or 2 hotdogs, along with baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and a drink for $10.00. Snow Cones/Cotton Candy $2; Unlimited bouncy house available for children $5; TEAM TERESA shirts available $20 (pre-order is encouraged); various raffles to be held; also a lover offering will be taken. Then at 5:30 pm the concert will begin — featuring Bro. Sean Greer, The Sunshine Boys, The Reed Brothers and others. For more info, call or text Toni Boykin 662-769-3401 or Aline Haynes 662-705-1001 or Teresa Green 662-803-0444. To mail a donation: 1859 Ellison Ridge Rd, Louisville MS 39339.

Bike Rally June 3rd

Winston County Shrine Club presents the 2nd Annual Bike Rally, supper, and a dance to be held on June 3, 2017. Come enjoy a fun filled day to benefit the Winston Co Shrine in Louisville MS! Registration begins at 11am ($25 for bike driver + $10 for additional hand, this includes your supper); 1st bike out at 1pm; last bike in at 4pm; Supper 5:30 – 6:30pm; Dance 8 – 11:00pm ($10 cover fee/person at the door) For more info, contact Smith Rabun 662-582-6344 or Grover Vining 601-416-6667.

Juneteenth Day Festival June 3rd

Winston County Voter League presents the Juneteenth Day Festival to be held at Dean Park, Highway 15 South, Louisville on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 12:00 – 5:00 pm. Come enjoy the entertainment, games, and food. For more info, contact Linda Hampton 662-803-5354 or Janice Hopkins 662-705-2019.

Anniversary Celebration

Oak Grove #2 M.B. Church would like to extend an invitation to all as we honor our pastor and first lady as we celebrate their 6 year anniversary. It will be held on June 4th, 2017 at 3pm. Guest speaker will be Rev. Cedric Wooten, Pastor of Bethany Presbyterian Church. An invitation is extended to all who wish to come and worship with us. –Rev. Anthony Thomas, Pastor

Sardis Baptist

Memorial Services will be held at Sardis Baptist church on June 4, 2017. Brother Phil Fancher will be bringing the message with Bob Sullivan leading the singing.

Homecoming June 11

Indian Springs Assembly of God will have Homecoming and Memorial Service on Sunday June 11th . The service will begin at 10 a.m. with dinner on the grounds at noon. The morning speaker will be Rev. Jesse Ray of Starkville, MS. There will be special singing during the service. You are invited to come enjoy the worship and fellowship.

Red Hills Senior Citizens

Red Hills Senior Citizens will meet Tuesday, June 13th, at the Winston County Extension Office from 11am-2pm. Please bring a covered dish. You are welcome to invite a friend.

Miles Reunion:

Descendants of Elzy Miles and Pettus Miles will hold their annual reunion on Saturday June 17th at Lake Tiak O`Khata in Louisville MS beginning at 11:00 A.M. All relatives and friends are invited. Come enjoy getting reacquainted. For further information call 662-338-9343.

La Leche League meeting 4th Sat. each month

La Leche League of Louisville meets monthly on the 4th Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the County Extension Building. La Leche League offers mother-to-mother support, leaders accredited by La Leche League International, latest breastfeeding information, 24-hour telephone help, and lending library. For meeting information call Bonnie at 662-773-3911.

Red Hills Photo Club to meet

The Winston County Paparazzi are meeting on fourth Thursday of each month. The Red Hills Photo Club is working with the MSU Extension Office in Louisville to offer monthly meetings for photography enthusiasts. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the MSU Extension Office in Louisville at 6pm and are open to everyone. For more information call 662-736-6400 or email redhillsphotoclub@yahoo.com

AA meets

Louisville/Winston County Alcoholics Anonymous will now meet Monday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on at East Louisville Baptist Choir Room.

Master Gardeners of Winston County

The Master Gardeners would like to enlist the help of the citizens of Winston County for candidates for the Yard of the Month. They will be looking for aesthetically pleasing yards. If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or if you would like to nominate another citizen of Winston County please call the Extension Office at 662-773-3091. Please leave your name, address, and telephone number, as well as the name, address, and telephone number of the nominee. They look forward to coming and viewing your yard.

Become a Volunteer Firefighter

Be a part of the tradition. Be a part of the excitement. Be a part of the community. Be a volunteer firefighter. For more information, contact Winston County Fire Coordinator’s Office, P.O. Box 311, Louisville or call 662-773-8466 or 662-769-7029.

Counselor on staff

Winston Baptist Association has a Christian counselor on staff and in the office each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Please call to arrange an appointment.

Concord Baptist Church event June 4

Concord Baptist Church in Choctaw County is honoring their pastor, Bro. Roger Griffith for his 50 years of service in the Gospel Ministry. A reception will be held on June 4 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The church is located on Concord-Bethsalem Road, 6 miles south of Ackerman and then 1 mile west of Hwy. 15. All are invited to attend.

Class of 1973 meeting June 4

Class of 1973 will be meeting on June 4, 2017 at Louisville City Hall at 3:00pm.

Memorial at Fulton Cemetery

June 4th

Winston County Memorial will be held at Fulton Cemetery, located off Highway 397, on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm.

Noxubee Nature Series

Dr. Scott Rush, with MSU’s Wildlife, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Department, will present ” Snakes of Noxubee: Ecology and Conservation” at 6:30 pm on Thursday June 1 in Noxubee Refuge’s Visitor Center. The public is invited.

VBS at Providence Baptist Church

Welcome to Vacation Bible School at Providence Baptist Church Family Life Center! It will begin on June 11th and last through June 14th. Sunday through Tuesday, the time will be from 5pm-8pm. Wednesday night will begin at 6pm. This night is for you to enjoy the children’s program. The ages are infant children through 6th grade. What a journey we have experienced over the past years! However, this year will be no different. We will be discovering the God of the universe. Our study will come from Colossians 1:15-16. Invite someone to come with you to experience what discoveries God has planned.

Memorial service on June 4

Hinze Baptist Church will host their Memorial service on June 4th at 10am. Please join us on this special day.

3rd Annual Garden Tour, Saturday, June 10

The Winston County Master Gardeners Association will hold its 3rd Annual Garden Tour, Saturday, June 10, 2017, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

This is a free tour and will be held rain or shine. It is a self-guided tour to allow you to enjoy the gardens at your own time and pace.

Sign-up at each garden for a chance to win the following prizes to be drawn that day: A 5’ cedar swing—a 3’ child’s bench—a basket of gardening supplies—as well as other door prizes. YOU may be the WINNER!!! The gardens are located in Louisville, MS:

Cassandra Fulton at 3077 Hwy 397

Beth McCool at 415 E. Main Street

Rebecca Gravett at 830 Poplar Flat Road

Signs will be posted at each location.

For more information, contact the Winston County Extension Office at 662-773-3091 or 779-7900.