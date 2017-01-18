Chaney praises passage of fire district bill

From press reports

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is thanking the Mississippi House of Representatives for their immediate attention and passage of a bill that will allow county boards of supervisors to dissolve, redraw, or reconfigure fire districts when such actions are economically beneficial to homeowners.

“I commend the House for making House Bill 469 one of the first general bills passed this session, and for recognizing how important it is to quickly address issues that will help reduce homeowner insurance premium rates,” Chaney said.

Chaney also thanked the author of the bill House Representative Brad Touchstone, District 101, Lamar County, for his work in getting it passed.

House Bill 469 amends §19-5-167 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, to authorize a county board of supervisors to dissolve, redefine or reconfigure fire protection districts.

This reconfiguring will allow supervisors to change or move district lines to ensure that homes are located in a position to take full advantage of existing fire protection, which can lead to lower insurance rates.

“Giving the county board of supervisors this authority helps provide the most appropriate and efficient fire protection coverage for the citizens of their counties,” Chaney said.

Chaney expects the Senate to also quickly address this issue. When passed by both houses, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2017.