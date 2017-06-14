Check It Out At The Winston County Library!

The following FICTION books are now available for checkout at the library:
Amanda Quick – The Girl Who Knew Too Much
Sherrilyn Kenyon – Dead Men Walking
Dennis Lehane – Since we Fell
Joanna Trollope – City of Friends
Richard Paul Evans – The Broken Road
Hari Kunzru – White Tears
Deb Caletti – What’s Become of Her?
Maisey Yates – Slow Burn Cowboy
Fredrick Backman – Bear Town
Stephanie Powell Watts – No One Is Coming
Carolyn Hart – Walking On My Grave
Lincoln Child – Full Wolf Moon
Elizabeth Strout – My Name Is Lucy Barton
Stephen King – Gwendy’s Button Box
Michael Crichton – Dragon Teeth
Walter Mosely – Black Betty
Scott Turow – Testimony
Diane Ackerman – The Zookeeper’s Wife
Jo Nesbo – The Thirst
Dee Henderson – Threads of Suspicion
The following NON-FICTION BOOKS are now available for checkout at the library:
Women Who Work – Ivanka Trump
Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World –
Admiral William H. McRaven
Eat Complete – Drew Ramsey, MD
The Secrets Of My Life – Caitlyn Jenner
Be Anxious For Nothing – Joyce Meyer
Democracy – Condoleezza Rice
The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers In “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and
Weight Gain – Steven R. Gundry MD
Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign – Jonathan Allen & Amie Parns
The American Spirit – David McCullough
Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy – Sheryl Sandberg
The Radium Girls: The Dark Story Of America’s Shining Women – Kate Moore
Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes Of An Improbable Life – Sally Bedell Smith
The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years As A Seal
Team Warrior – Robert O’Neill
Guinness World Records 2017 Gamer’s Edition
This Fight Is Our Fight – Elizabeth Warren