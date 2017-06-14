Check It Out At The Winston County Library!

The following FICTION books are now available for checkout at the library:

Amanda Quick – The Girl Who Knew Too Much

Sherrilyn Kenyon – Dead Men Walking

Dennis Lehane – Since we Fell

Joanna Trollope – City of Friends

Richard Paul Evans – The Broken Road

Hari Kunzru – White Tears

Deb Caletti – What’s Become of Her?

Maisey Yates – Slow Burn Cowboy

Fredrick Backman – Bear Town

Stephanie Powell Watts – No One Is Coming

Carolyn Hart – Walking On My Grave

Lincoln Child – Full Wolf Moon

Elizabeth Strout – My Name Is Lucy Barton

Stephen King – Gwendy’s Button Box

Michael Crichton – Dragon Teeth

Walter Mosely – Black Betty

Scott Turow – Testimony

Diane Ackerman – The Zookeeper’s Wife

Jo Nesbo – The Thirst

Dee Henderson – Threads of Suspicion

The following NON-FICTION BOOKS are now available for checkout at the library:



Women Who Work – Ivanka Trump

Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World –

Admiral William H. McRaven

Eat Complete – Drew Ramsey, MD

The Secrets Of My Life – Caitlyn Jenner

Be Anxious For Nothing – Joyce Meyer

Democracy – Condoleezza Rice

The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers In “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and

Weight Gain – Steven R. Gundry MD

Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign – Jonathan Allen & Amie Parns

The American Spirit – David McCullough

Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy – Sheryl Sandberg

The Radium Girls: The Dark Story Of America’s Shining Women – Kate Moore

Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes Of An Improbable Life – Sally Bedell Smith

The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years As A Seal

Team Warrior – Robert O’Neill

Guinness World Records 2017 Gamer’s Edition

This Fight Is Our Fight – Elizabeth Warren