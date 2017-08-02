Coburn Family hosts 8th Family Reunion

The descendants of the late Dave and Willie Mae Coburn of Louisville, MS gathered for a weekend filled with love, laughter and fun. The bi-annual Coburn Family Reunion was held in Louisville at Lake Tiak O’Khata July 22-23, 2017. The theme was “Just to Know You” as the family assembled to reacquaint with one another. The reunion included a family talent show, picnic, dinner, and memorial to deceased members. The Coburns would like to express gratitude to the staff of Lake Tiak O’Khata and family member Linda Gale Johnson for hosting such a wonderful event.