A children’s program coming to the Winston County Library on July 11 will feature ventriloquist Johnny Lowe and Hunter the Super Amazing Purple Cat. The program will be held in the library meeting room from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Rives & Reynolds Lumber Company sponsored the program.

The program is free to the public. The library is located at 100 West Park Street in Louisville. Contact 662-773-3212 for more information.