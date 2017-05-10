Curran speaks to Red Hills Seniors

The Red Hills Senior Enrichment Organization met on April 11 at the Winston County Extension Office. The speaker for the day was Kyle Curran from BancorpSouth who spoke to the group about Phones Scams and Identify Theft. Since many of the phone scams were targeting senior citizens, Mr. Curran explained some of them and told the group how to prevent being taken unawares. He also talked about Identify Theft and explained how to be alert and prevent that as best we can in today’s world. Red Hill Seniors meet every second Tuesday at 11:00 at the Extension Office.

“We always have programs that are relevant to senior citizens. Come and join us!!”