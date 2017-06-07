David Palmer recognized at Diamond Grove

Diamond Grove Center is proud to announce that David Palmer is Diamond Grove Center’s Employee of the Quarter. David Palmer is happily married to Linda Palmer of Louisville, MS. David and Linda are the proud parents of Joshua Palmer and Scarlett Palmer who is know known as Scarlett Pettie. David is the proud grandparent of Chris Smith and Ian Pettie.

Aug. 4th, 2017 will mark 20 years of service at Diamond Grove Center for David Palmer. David is a valued employee for Diamond Grove. David has accepted a role and has excelled in training new employees in his years of service for the facility. David’s ability to motivate others and to play the important role in the team, have resulted in a significant increase in high quality patient care that is unprecedented. Diamond Grove Center would also like to take this time to give a few accomplishments on a long list of accomplishments for David.

Unparalleled commitment to serve the patients on his shift

Sustained a high level of productivity and consistent quality of work

Demonstrated a high degree of imitative in the performance of functions

Displayed exceptional dependability

Maintained effective relationship with others

Demonstrated leadership qualities

Enhanced the Diamond Grove Center’s image through providing professional behavioral healthcare services for children and adolescents

For his accomplishments, Diamond Grove Center would like the community at large to know that we are very thankful for an employee like Mr. David Palmer. We want to congratulate him on this pristine award. Diamond Grove Center thanks David Palmer for his years of service, and many more to come.