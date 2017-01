A regular meeting of the Democratic Party will be held on Friday, January 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the city hall auditorium for all Winston County Democrats, A called meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. for all city of Louisville Democrats.

The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a temporary Democratic Committee for the 2017 Municipal Elections. All interested members are encouraged to attend. Please contact Brenda Johnson, Winston County Vice Chair for more information at 662-803-9715.