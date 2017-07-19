Dizzy Dean World Series Champions – Louisville 10U All Stars go undefeated

Submitted

The Louisville Girls 10U All Star Team went undefeated in the Dizzy Dean World Series this past week in Southaven, MS.

The team was also awarded the Sportsmanship Award of the 10U Division. Five of the All Star Team were selected to the World Series All Tournament Team – Sakinya Glenn, Gillion Eaves, Natalee Eaves, Anna Grace Whitehead, and Jodie Wilkes. Anna Grace Whitehead was selected as the 10U World Series MVP.

The girls defeated Saltillo 4 to 0 in the championship game. They outscored their opponents 41 to 2 in the five games they played. Anna Grace had a total of 65 strikeouts, 17 walks, and pitched three no hitters. The three hits she allowed were all against Saltillo.

“We would like to express a special thank you to Mayor Will Hill, Mr Robert Hutto, our local Police and Fire Departments, and all the family and fans that greeted the girls as they arrived back into Winston County. We were overcome with pride and joy at the love and support shown to our girls. Thanks again for all of your support,” Sincerely, Head Coach Eric Whitehead, Assistant Coach Lee Brown, and Assistant Coach Tripp Brown.