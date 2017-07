The Nanih Waiya Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently gave a $150 gift to the Winston County Library to purchase genealogy books.

Librarian Beth Edwards (Center) is pictured with two of the books purchased so far with the gift. DAR Regent, Susan Clark (left) and Pam Kirk, Vice Regent (right) said “We are so pleased to be able to present this money to our library to further support of the Louis Taunton Genealogy Room!”