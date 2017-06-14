Don’t trash Winston County or Louisville; properly dispose of litter

By Beth Baker

MSU Forest and Wildlife Research Center

Litter or trash in streets and roadway ditches is much more than an eyesore, and it continues to be a problem across Mississippi.

Tossing a can out the car window is often viewed as a pretty minor offense, but it is a major form of pollution. Whether you enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, hiking, kayaking, taking a scenic drive or laying on the beach, it’s important to understand how litter impacts environments and wildlife locally and on a global scale.

Discarded fast-food bags, cigarette butts, plastic bags, old tires, aluminum cans, and plastic or glass bottles are all examples of litter or trash. One thing they all have in common is where they came from: Someone, somewhere, didn’t dispose of them properly. When garbage is disposed of improperly — whether intentionally or unintentionally — it can have serious impacts on the environment, wildlife habitat and the animals that live within them. Litter also can be transported through water from land to streams, rivers, lakes, groundwater and oceans, affecting living species in those habitats as well.



With litter rates along Mississippi’s rural roads 30 percent higher than the average seen in other states, we can’t ignore the Magnolia State’s problem with littering. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has a wealth of information regarding this issue on its website, including the fact that 62 percent of litter in Mississippi is deliberately dumped.



We shouldn’t forget to consider how much littering costs you as a taxpayer. The Department of Transportation’s website reports “over $3 million in costs associated with cleanup efforts and immeasurable dollars lost in tourism and economic development.” Transportation officials are on a mission to combat this issue with the “Don’t Trash Mississippi” campaign, and there are ways that everyone can take action.

Set a positive example for those around you, such as coworkers, friends and especially children, by recycling or reusing waste products as much as possible and disposing of garbage in trashcans. Keep a bag for trash in your car, and if you choose to smoke, carry and use a portable or pocket ashtray. Take reusable shopping bags to the grocery store with you.