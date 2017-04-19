East Central Softball gets road sweep over East Mississippi

East Central Community College picked up a pair of wins over East Mississippi Community College in MACJC softball action Friday, April 14, in Scooba.

The No. 8 ranked Lady Diamond Warriors took game one by an 8-3 score and came back to win game two 9-1 in five innings.

East Central improved to 36-6 on the year and 21-5 in MACJC league play. The Lady Warriors remain in third place in the 15-team league.

The Lady Diamond Warriors took command early in the opener with five runs in the top of first inning. The runs came off a two-run single by Katherine Shell from Brookhaven, a two-run double by Latesia Davis out of Newton County, and a fielder’s choice. East Central added two more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for the 8-3 win.

Madalyn McMahon out of Neshoba Central powered a solo home run in the top of the seventh. She also had a triple in the game. Shelby Walters out of Northwest Rankin had a pair of RBI.

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Oswalt picked up her 19th win of the year against four defeats. The product of Heritage Academy in Columbus is tied for wins nationally.

East Central again jumped to an early lead over the Lady Lions in game two. Cassie Obman out of Caledonia singled in a run and Mackenzie Johnson out of Nanih Waiya doubled in a run in the top of the first.

The Lady Diamond Warriors put the game out of reach with six runs in the top of the third on an Obman double, Walters single, McMahon double, and a single off the bat of Marlee Parkes, also out of Nanih Waiya.

Brittney McCray out of Sumrall hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Freshman Mackenzie Rousseau out of Vanderbilt Catholic in Houma, La., picked up her 17th win of the year giving up just five hits.

The Lady Diamond Warriors return home after six straight road games to face Southwest Mississippi Community College on Wednesday, April 19, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Softball Park in Decatur. East Central closes out the regular season hosting Baton Rouge Community College on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.