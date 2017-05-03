ECCC announces 2017-18 Cheerleaders

East Central Community College recently announced members of its 2017-18 Cheerleading Squad following tryouts held on the Decatur campus.

Cheerleaders for the 2017-18 academic year and their respective high schools include sophomores Sydney Baucum, Kaitlyn Decker, Kirbi Hurst, Jacob Mott, and Mallory Myers, and freshmen Dylan Blackwell, Tiara Dawkins, and Nicole Longmire, all of Newton County High School; sophomore Kristen Kennedy and freshman Jesse Stevens, both of Union High School; freshmen Shelby Greenwood and Ethan Jenkins, both of Neshoba Central High School; freshmen Tommy Boone and Joshua Grimes, both of Lake High School; freshman Clark Graham of Winston Academy; and freshman Logan Sessums of West Lauderdale High School.

The cheerleaders perform at all home football and basketball games, pep rallies, and other events on and off campus.

Pauline Karcher serves as cheerleader sponsor.

For more information, contact Karcher by e-mail at pkarcher@eccc.edu.

or by calling the college’s Athletic Department at 601-635-6310.