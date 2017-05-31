ECCC Baseball announces End-of-Season Team Awards

East Central Community College head baseball coach Neal Holliman recently announced those members of the 2017 Diamond Warriors receiving team postseason recognition.

Sophomore infielder/outfielder Cole Prestegard out of Huntsville (Ala.) High School was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Sophomore pitcher Christian Bellew out of Gulfport High School, Most Valuable Pitcher.

Freshman outfielder Johntrell Pickens out of Philadelphia High School, Best Teammate.

Sophomore infielder Billy Cameron out of Mendenhall High School, Most Valuable Defensive Player and Most Competitive Player.

Freshman infielder Wyatt Ball out of Nanih Waiya High School, Most Improved Player.

Sophomore outfielder Nathan Roseberry out of Purvis High school, Scholastic Award and Jamie Clark Award.

Cameron and Roseberry were named Team Captains for the 2017 season.

The East Central baseball team finished the season with a 33-17 overall record and qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament.