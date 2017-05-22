ECCC Baseball to Face Northwest in Opening Game of NJCAA Region 23 Tournament

After sweeping Mississippi Delta Community College in a first round playoff series last week, the East Central Community College Diamond Warrior baseball team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament Wednesday-Sunday, May 17-21, at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville.

East Central enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 2 seed Northwest Mississippi Community College Wednesday, May 17, at 3 p.m. The two teams split a doubleheader during the regular season.

Also participating in the tournament are No. 1 seed Jones County Junior College, No. 3 seed LSU-Eunice, No. 4 seed Hinds Community College, and No. 6 seed Pearl River Community College.

Double-elimination games will begin Wednesday with LSU-Eunice taking on Hinds at noon, ECCC facing Northwest at 3 p.m., and No. 1 nationally ranked Jones County against Pearl River at 6 p.m.

Admission is $8. MACJC passes will be accepted.

East Central fans can follow the action at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media.

The tournament champion will advance to the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series in Enid, Okla., May 27-June 3.

East Central is 33-15 on the season.

Region 23 Tournament

Wednesday’s Games

Game 1, No. 3 LSU-Eunice vs. No. 4 Hinds, noon

Game 2, No. 2 Northwest vs. No. 5 East Central, 3 p.m.

Game 3, No. 1 Jones County vs. No. 6 Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Game 4, Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, noon

Game 5, Winner Game 2 vs. Loser Game 1, 3 p.m.

Game 6, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Game 7, Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 6, noon

Game 8, Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 9, Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Game 10, Championship, Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Game 11, if necessary, 1 p.m.