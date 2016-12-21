ECCC closed for holidays

East Central Community College in Decatur will close all offices for the Christmas holidays beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Registration for the spring 2017 semester will begin on Thursday, Jan. 5. Students can still apply to attend ECCC for the spring 2017 semester by using the online application at www.eccc.edu/admissions.

Day and evening classes for the spring semester begin Monday, Jan. 9.

For more information on registering for the spring 2017 semester, contact Student Services at 601-635-6205 or email Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at rlee@eccc.edu.