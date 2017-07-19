ECCC Practical Nursing Program Graduates

Graduates of East Central Community College’s Practical Nursing Program received special recognition at the annual pinning ceremony held recently on the Decatur campus. Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include

(first row, from left) Tracy Holder of Louisville, Kizzy Donald and Carly Jones, both of Philadelphia, Tromeka Gathright of Meridian, Megan Hall of Lake, Tiffany Goins of Philadelphia, Genieveve Nichols of Decatur, Lauren Pierce of Hickory, Haley Cooksey of Sebastopol, Ashley Wilson Smith of Union, Dawngela Kelly of Jackson, and Joshua Jones of Louisville; and (back row, from left) Elizabeth Caitlin Watford of Morton, Lindsey Ezelle of Decatur, Shanetria Symone Ickom of Forest, Amanda Mosley of Carthage, Diamond Parks of Philadelphia, Edward Santrell Fluker of Meridian, Tallie Johnston of Lake, Te’Keya Backstrom of Philadelphia, April Evans of Jackson, and Latunja Leflore-Davis of Carthage. Holder was also selected Practical Nursing Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates. For more information contact Dr. Sheryl Allen, dean of healthcare education, at 601-635-6294, or email sallen@eccc.edu. (EC Photo)