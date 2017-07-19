ECCC presents High School Equivalency Diplomas

Twenty-six students received their High School Equivalency (formerly GED) diplomas during graduation ceremonies July 11 at East Central Community College in Decatur. Graduates included

(first row, from left) Briana Mordecai of Carthage, Jered Frith of Lake, Tyla Harrison of Forest, Satariah Houston of Louisville, and Carrie Pittman of Louisville; (second row, from left) Morgan Posey of Decatur, Yesenia Smith of Neshoba, Cynthia Powell of Forest, and Savannah Zimmerman of Little Rock; (third row, from left) Allyson Perkins of Forest, Courtney Wilson of Philadelphia, Alyssa Kron of Decatur, and Elizabeth Jayroe of Philadelphia; (fourth row, from left) Roderick Steele of Louisville, Nicholas Russell of Carthage, and Zach Fulton of Union; (fifth row, from left) Kelly Phillips of Forest, Cortez Lucious of Lake, Kimberly Culpepper of Morton, and William Robinson of Philadelphia; and (sixth row, from left) Jamal Kimbrough of Philadelphia, Jaquan Bridges of Forest, Virginia Jordan of Winston, Ethan Gutierrez of Forest, and Trevor Spears of Philadelphia. Shaun Selman of Decatur, student pastor at Clarke Venable Baptist Church, was the guest speaker at the event held in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. For more information on ECCC’s High School Equivalency program, contact Ryan Clarke, director of adult basic education and high school equivalency, at 601-635-6387 or rclarke@eccc.edu. (EC Photo)