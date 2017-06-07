ECCC Recognizes

(Above) ECCC Men’s Tennis Honorees. These members of the East Central Community College men’s tennis team were honored at the Spring Sports Awards Banquet held recently on the Decatur campus. Pictured (from left) are sophomore Brandon Rogers of Winston Academy, Scholar-Athlete Award and Team Captain; sophomore John Jimenez of Oruro, Bolivia, Warrior Award; sophomore Will Stewart of Newton County High School, Team Captain; and sophomore Graham Murphree of Newton County High School, Most Valuable Player and Team Captain. (EC Photo)

ECCC Women’s Tennis Honorees

These members of the East Central Community College women’s tennis team were honored at the Spring Sports Awards Banquet held recently on the Decatur campus. Pictured (from left) are sophomore Chaney Mills of Newton County High School, Scholar-Athlete Award and Team Captain; sophomore Andi McCrimon from Winston Academy and Carrolton, Ala., Most Valuable Player and Team Captain; and sophomore Samantha McCrimon from Winston Academy and Carrolton, Ala., Warrior Award. (EC Photo)

ECCC Softball Scholar-Athlete.jpg

Sophomore pitcher Brantlie Sheets, who prepped at Nanih Waiya High School, was the recipient of the Scholar-Athlete Award for the East Central Community College softball team. The award was presented at the annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet held recently on the Decatur campus. (EC Photo)