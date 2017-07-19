ECCC Workforce Development Center offers August Classes

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer various classes during the month of August at locations throughout the district.

Integrated Technologies Training Center

Pharmacy Tech begins Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at the Integrated Technologies Training Center in Choctaw. Classes will meet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. for 14 consecutive Mondays. John Hunter will serve as instructor. The cost is $275 and includes a book. The certification exam is an additional $129. Students must score at the silver level on the WorkKeys exam to participate.

For more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6295 or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.

Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center

Certified Nurse Aide begins Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center. Classes will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for five consecutive weeks. Clinical dates and times will be announced later. Wendy Cumberland and Niva Alexander will serve as instructors. The cost is $766 and includes everything except the TB Skin Test.

For more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6295 or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.

Carthage Career Advancement Center

An additional Pharmacy Tech course begins Monday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the Carthage Career Advancement Center. Classes will meet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. for 14 consecutive Tuesdays. Melissa Smith will serve as instructor. The cost is $275 and includes a book. The certification exam is an additional $129. Students must score at the silver level on the WorkKeys exam to participate.

For more information, contact Matthew Riley, workforce development coordinator, at 601-298-0723 or email mriley@eccc.edu.

Neshoba Business Enterprise Center

A free seminar titled “First Steps-The Process of Starting a Small Business” will be offered by the ECCC Small Business Development Center, a division of the college’s Workforce Development Center, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Neshoba Business Enterprise Center in Philadelphia. Ronald Westbrook, director of the SBDC, will serve as presenter.

The workshop will include information on financial projections, collateral, personal financial statements, business loan application and other topics relating to small business startups.

For more information, contact Westbrook at 601-635-6297 or email rwestbrook@eccc.edu.