ECCC Workforce Development Courses offered in Winston County

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer courses in welding and Pharmacy Tech beginning this month in Winston County.

Welding–Begins Monday, January 9, and will meet from 3 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for two consecutive weeks. Cost is $150 per person. Instruction will include GMAW, FCAW and MCAW processes. Shane McDaniel will serve as instructor.

Pharmacy Tech– Begins Saturday, February 4, and will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 12 consecutive Saturdays. Cost is $275 (includes book and is due at registration) per person. The certification exam will cost an additional $129. Alan Krajewski will serve as instructor.

To register or for more information on any of the above courses, contact Melissa Allman, personal development specialist/Louisville site coordinator, at 662-773-2292 or email mallman@eccc.edu.

ECCC Offers CNA Class Beginning January 23

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) course beginning January 23 on the Decatur campus.

Classes will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for six consecutive weeks with clinical dates and times to be announced. Cost is $766 per person and includes everything except the TB Skin Test.

Theresa Cole and Christy Wilson will serve as instructors.

To register or for more information, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6295 or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.