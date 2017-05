SCOOBA – The East Mississippi Community College baseball program is scheduled to host a Senior Showcase on Tuesday, May 30 on the Scooba campus. EMCC’s tryout session will begin at 10 a.m. at Gerald Poole Field.

Available to unsigned high school seniors, the cost of EMCC’s Senior Showcase will be $25 per player.

For additional information, please contact EMCC assistant baseball coach Trent Waddell via phone (601-934-4000) or e-mail (twaddell@eastms.edu).