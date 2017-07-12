EMCC Grads

A commencement ceremony was held the night of Friday, July 7, for the graduates of East Mississippi Community College’s Cosmetology program. Sixteen students participated in the graduation ceremony that was held in the Golden Triangle campus Lyceum auditorium.

The class speaker was Kayla Duncan. Cosmetology instructor Dr. Bettye Beckum delivered the opening remarks and EMCC Dean of Students Cathy Kemp was the guest speaker. The graduates are, in alphabetical order: Ashley Brandon of Columbus; Alyssa Chance of Columbus; Evelyn Chiles of Louisville; Sarah Culpepper of Columbus; Ashley Deanes of West Point; Kayla Duncan of West Point; Denesha Ewell of West Point; Keita Haskins of Columbus; Celia Pate of Mantee; Brittany Phillips of Starkville; Jo’Nai Robbins of Columbus; Adam Rowell of Starkville; LaToya Shelton of Columbus; Katie Spidle of Columbus; Isabella Tucker of Ackerman; and Sara Veazey of Columbus. Not pictured is graduate Kate Bass of Starkville.