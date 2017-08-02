Extensive Street resurfacing underway in Louisville

By Mike Robertson

Winston County Journal

Many streets in the City of Louisville were damaged in the tornado of 2014, and in serious need of resurfacing. Thanks to recovery funds from FEMA and MEMA the city has recently undertaken one of the largest resurfacing projects in its history.

According to Public Works Director, Robert Eaves, “The streets that are being overlaid, we’ve checked all the drainage, and any culverts and stuff like that that needed replacing, we’re replacing those.”

Eaves further state, “We’ve been all the way through the tornado area. We have resurfaced all of those streets. We’re lacking putting dirt back on the shoulders and things like that, but it’s coming. We’re really asking people to be patient. It takes time.”

Eaves stated that the resurfacing project is about half finished at this point.

Areas that have already been resurfaced include Jordan Circle, Eiland Ave., Beal St., Pineywood Dr., Twin Pine Dr., McCullough Rd., Henry Moore Ave. and Wood St., Richardson Rd, Baffenwood Subdivison, Fant Dr., North Railroad Ave. and Pontotoc St. Eaves stated that North Water Ave. should have been completed last week, as well. North Church Ave. from Ball Dr. to the city limits is also on the list, as well as the old parking lot behind Jerry’s Flowers.

Eaves said, “It has never been paved. And we’re going to have a nice public parking lot, if someone wants to walk downtown.”

He also stated that the bid process is now open to replace all of the traffic lights in Louisville. The intention is to replace the current stoplights with arm traffic lights which will give the city a better look. However, due to the bid process and having to work with MDOT, this is a project that will take some time to complete.

Eaves said that this project has been different than others due to working with FEMA and MEMA. He said the process has been much more drawn out than if the City was doing the project on its own, but also mentioned how important cooperation from these organizations has been.

“They’ve been great to us. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be anywhere near where we are now,” said Eaves.

Mayor Will Hill at the end of May relayed to about 25 attendees at a community meeting hosted by Hope Credit Union the ongoing projects in the city such as street repairs . The community event was held in conjunction with Hope Credit Union, NAACP and A&E Insurance. The event had about 25 attendees. Hill noted that the street rebuilding is the largest paving project ever done in the city of Louisville. 60 streets are set to be worked on along with drainage and other is