Fire department volunteers provide invaluable service

It goes without saying that the local fire department performs an invaluable service in protecting lives and property. And according to Louisville Fire Department Training Officer, Robert Hutto, they would not be able to perform these services without the help of their volunteers.



Louisville Fire Department operates with two full-time firefighters per shift, and almost all of their calls for service require more manpower. Currently, there are 24 Louisville volunteers who provide this much-needed assistance.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, and pass a background check. Prospective volunteers must fill out an application, and new volunteers are brought on board, as positions open up.

Once a new volunteer is brought in, he is issued his gear and begins a rather extensive training process. The Mississippi State Fire Academy, the top-rated fire academy in the United States, offers a Level 1 and Level 2 Volunteer Certification program. Level 1 is an 80-hour course, whereas Level 2 is 30 hours. These courses are taught in-house at Louisville Fire Department. Hutto is currently conducting both a Level 1 and Level 2 course, concurrently.

Hutto said, “Those aren’t offered all of the time, so basically we just want our volunteers, at their first opportunity, to get into one of those classes. Other than that we offer once-a-month training at the department.” These sessions cover different skills, personal protective equipment, firefighting tactics, motor vehicle accidents, and more. Volunteers must complete 24 hours of training per year to maintain their membership.



It is understood that some members cannot make the monthly training meetings due to work or family obligations.

“However, they can come to the station and train any time they want to. They can come and meet with the guys who are working. As long as there’s nothing else going on they can tell the guys they want to do some training on such and such topic. I try to make it as convenient as possible, because we can’t do our jobs without our volunteers,” said Hutto.

On March 28, Louisville Fire Department conducted a training session cooperatively with Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility. The session was to familiarize fire department personnel with the layout of the structures, and with correctional facility

procedures, as well as allow the correctional staff to become familiar with fire department procedures.

Hutto stated, “When you think about a correctional facility there are several things to think about, first and foremost, security.” Hutto said it allowed them to put together a game plan on how to mitigate certain situations.

Hutto said that there are no slots currently open, but for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Louisville Fire Chief, Johnny Roy Haynes at 662-773-9402, or come to the Fire Station and pick up an application.