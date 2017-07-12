Four in a row as Ackerman hosts the MSBA Summer Show

Seasons of the year and certain events seem to go together like peas and carrots, peanut butter and jelly–well, you get the idea.

Just as birds flock to the South for the winter, fans of bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music will gather this Saturday in Ackerman for the Magnolia State Bluegrass Association (MSBA) Summer Show.

Once again the event will be held at a familiar venue– the Choctaw County Community Center next to the National Guard Armory. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Ackerman has played host to this event.

Alan Sibley, a longtime MSBA member and leader of Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers said that the event had previously been held in other areas of Mississippi.

“It has mostly been in and around south Mississippi, but we’re glad to have it in Ackerman again so that many of the people from Choctaw and surrounding counties can have a chance to come hear some bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music,” he said.

Sibley’s band will be the host group once again. Along with Sibley, other members include longtime pickers and players Larry Wallace of McCall’s Creek, Ms., Butch Hodgins of Philadelphia, and Robert Montgomery of Moulton, Ala. Mark Tribble of Starkville, who fills in on various occasions, will also be there. Sibley’s band will once again feature the bluegrass gospel music that has made them popular at this event, as well as numerous churches in the area–including Fentress Baptist and Salem Methodist–as well as numerous venues throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, and other parts of the United States as well as Canada.

Wallace is an accomplished banjo player who has been playing for 40-plus years. Hodgins Montgomery and Tribble add their talents with the guitar, upright bass and other instruments.

Other bands that are scheduled to perform at Saturday’s event include the Russell Burton Family, based out Eupora. Alexis Turnipseed, a Choctaw County product will play mandolin, while Burton will play the guitar and banjo. Donnie Buckner will play guitar and mandolin, and Tommy Armstrong will play bass fiddle.

The Eddie Pilgrim family of Edinburg, Ms., along with Tyler Carroll and the Pineridge Bluegrass of Quitman will be others plying their bluegrass talents on the stage. Sibley said all the bands will plays two sets.

“The show will start at 1 p.m., and will go until 5 p.m., when we’ll have a supper break. Then we’ll start again at 6, and will play until at least 9:30. Everyone will play two sets. The first will last at least 50 minutes and the second one will last about 45 minutes,” Sibley said.

The event will be sponsored by A&B Storage, Dixie Gas, and Chambers Delimbinator, all of Choctaw County.

“We are glad to have sponsors for this event, because we wouldn’t be able to have these shows without them,” Sibley said.

Each band will have a table set up inside the community center with CD’s and other items for sale. The concert area will be air-conditioned, so don’t worry about burning up as you listen to these groups perform. No pets are allowed in the community center. For those traveling to Ackerman in their recreational vehicles (R.V.), a campground for such vehicles is located close to the community center.

Not only do you need to bring an appetite for good music, bring an appetite for good food, for a concession stand will be available for whatever pleases your taste buds.

Admission to the MSBA Summer Show is $15 for non-members of the association, while MSBA members will be admitted free. Children age 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

For those wanting to join the Magnolia State Bluegrass Association, applications will be available at a table set up in the community center.

For more information about Saturday’s event, call Sibley at 662-617-3744 or MSBA treasurer Bertie Sullivan at 601-408-5965.

Sibley encourages everyone from the Choctaw, Winston and Webster county areas, as well as surrounding areas to come to the show.

“It is going to be a fun day filled with great bluegrass gospel and bluegrass music from some talented people from all around.”e MSBA Summer Show