Fun and fireworks planned at events in the county

From press and staff reports

Nanih Waiya Park July 1

The Nanih Waiya Community Park Board and the Nanih Waiya community invite everyone to the second annual Fireworks in the Nanih Waiya Park.

The event is set for this Saturday, July from 6 p.m. until.

Children can play on the state of the art playgroung while parents and other visitors enjoy the music of Stormy Monday Blues Band.

Food vendors will be on site for all those hungrier cravings and the fireworks will start shortly after dark.

The fireworks will be presented by Ellis Houston and the event is sponsored by Marshall Ford of Philadelphia.

The Nanih Waiya Community Park grand opening was held on October 10, 2015 with several annual events held at the site since its opening. The park consists of a walking track, baseball field, a pavilion by the lake, playground, and the Peggy Stokes Community Center.

Red White and Blue Parade plus fireworks display set for July 3 in Louisville

The Annual 4th of July Children’s Red, White and Blue Parade will be held on Monday, July 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Children under the age of 12 are invited to decorate their “rides” in red white and blue and are encouraged to invite a veteran to join them in the parade. Children are asked to begin lining up on South Court Street beside Greg Rogers office from 6:00 p.m. until parade time. No motorized vehicles please. Bike helmets are strongly recommended.

The Fireworks Display will follow at 9:00 p.m. at Lake Tiak-O’Khata. Lake Tiak-O’Khata will have a buffet and menu food for your enjoyment. Mark Goldbeck will be providing entertainment until fireworks begin. He will be under the pavilion in front of the restaurant.

“Let’s thank God for our freedom, celebrate that freedom, while honoring and thanking our veterans, and have a great time,” stated Linda Skelton, Winston County Chamber Director.

The Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association arrange the event each year and could always use more sponsors.

For more information call the Chamber at 662-773-3921.

Mini Camp – Fire Prevention and Firework Safety

Friends Of Dean Park, Inc./Ollie Dailey Community Center Will Sponsor A Mini Fire Prevention Fireworks Safety Camp For Children 7 – 18 Years Old:

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Dean Park, 3850 HWY 15 South, Louisville, MS 39339 (Center Ridge Community)

Lunch will be served.

Workshop presented by the Louisville Fire Department and the American Red Cross

Fireworks for demonstration donated by Walmart

Sponsored by: Friends of Dean Park, Inc./Ollie Dailey Community Center

Contact Information: Elmetra Patterson 510.672-2106 or Dr. Richard Moncrief 662.736-3323