GCS Honors

Grace Christian School recognizes its Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2017. Pictured on the left is Brooke Gillis, Valedictorian. Brooke is the daughter of Donna and Mark Gillis of Sturgis. Brooke has attend Grace her entire school career. She will be EMCC at Mayhew then transferring to Mississippi State University majoring in General Business.

Pictured on the right is Lukas Borntrager, Salutatorian. Lukas is the son of Bethany and Kedric Borntrager of Macon. Lukas has attended Grace since the 2nd grade. He will be attending EMCC at Scooba then transferring to Mississippi State University majoring in Poultry Science. Congratulations from everyone at GCS to these 2 outstanding students.