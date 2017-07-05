GCS Luncheon

Aline Haynes hosted an annual graduation lunch for the 2017 Grace Christian School graduates at South Louisville Baptist at the end of April.

All 11 graduates and their parents were invited.



Two speakers where on hand to help inspire the students as they prepared for graduation. Kyle Curran talked about using a Grace Christian education for life and a career.

The 2017 graduates were: Lukas Borntrager, Lily Coleman, Jikhari Darden, Danielle Eaves, Michael Fuller, Samantha Gillis, Daniel Halfacre, Joshua Nolt and Barry Yarbrough.



(Above) Graduates and their families and GCS staff.

(Right) Speakers