Get more fresh produce in meals

From staff and press reports

Shopping at farmers markets is one way to get delicious and fresh produce to enjoy at home.

“Getting plenty of fruits and vegetables helps families live healthier lives and reduces the likelihood of chronic disease,” said Elaine Auld, CEO of the Society for Public Health Education . “Lack of nutritious foods puts people at high risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity.”

Winston County has a Farmer’s Market each Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Louisville Coliseum and is organized by the Winston County Self Help Cooperative Volunteers. The weekly market is held in front of the Louisville Coliseum at 201 Ivy Ave. There is no setup fee to sell garden items.

“We encourage everyone to come out to the farmer’s market and enjoy the fresh products as well as community fellowship,” Jean Harper, one of the organizers and members of the Winston County Self Help Cooperative.

Harper added that she hopes everyone brings their children so they will better understand where the food on the table comes from.

Not everyone may be familiar with shopping at farmers markets. Auld offered the following tips to help people make the most of bringing the best of the farm to their family.

Know the season. Knowing what you may find at the market, before you go, can help you shop efficiently and cost-effectively. Specific fruits and vegetables available in your community will vary based on the seasons and weather.

Plan your meals but leave room for spontaneous purchases. Plan your meals in advance but, leave some room to improvise or adapt recipes. Farmers markets can expose you to new hybrids of traditional vegetables, such as broccolini, which is a combination of broccoli and kale. Talk to the vendors and ask them how to prepare something that you may have never tried before.

Shop to save. To save money, buy in bulk or late in the day. Vendors may be more willing to make you a deal. Sometimes bulk purchases are discounted. Some vegetables can be frozen for later use. Many farmers markets also accept electronic benefit transfer (EBT) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases.

Bring your own bags. Nylon or cloth bags can help ensure your purchase makes it home safely. A backpack can help if you have a long distance to travel.

Get used to handling fresh produce. Always wash all fruits and vegetables before eating. It may take time to learn how to handle freshly harvested produce, but the superior flavors are worth it. Ask how to best store your purchases to maximize freshness and flavor.

In addition to the fresh items for sale, Harper noted that personal connections drives many farmers and buyers to the market

Farmers markets have to offer at least two features to keep most customers happy and coming back for more: fresh, local products and real-life social interaction.

“People should know where their food comes from and the farmers who grew it,” said Harper.

There are almost 90 farmer’s markets in Mississippi with the Winston County one celebrating several years of success with plans in the future to have a designated site in the new proposed parks and recreation plans at Ivy Park.

For more information contact Jean Harper at 662-312-8004 or Janice Hopkins at 662-705-2019.