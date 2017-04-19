Hill wins first place in fan contest

Cole Hill from Purvis, MS won first place in the Elvis Presley Fan Club Scholarship Competition on April 8th in Tupelo, MS.

Over 50 seniors from all over the state submitted 2 musical videos to the committee. Out of these 50 contestants ten finalists were chosen to perform live before a panel of judges.

Cole was chosen one of the ten finalists.

Each finalist performed two songs including one of Elvis’s hits for the judges and an audience of over a 100 at the Elvis Presley Museum in Tupelo.

Cole who attends Purvis High School sang and played the guitar.

He was awarded a $5000.00 scholarship for winning.

Cole was also invited to perform at the 19th Annual Elvis Presley Festival on June 2nd at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, MS.

He is the son of Ricky and Leslie Ward Hill of Purvis, MS. Leslie is formerly from Louisville. He is the grandson of Troy and Wanda Ward and great grandson of Sara Ward all of Louisville.

He plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS