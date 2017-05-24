History of Decoration Day/Memorial Day

Submitted by C.J. Johnson

In this day and age Memorial Day is a three-day holiday weekend, falling on the last Monday in May. A great deal of our country’s history is caught up in this particular holiday. In researching the holiday, several details appeared that I never learned in history class.

According to the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30…because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.

The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

The ceremonies centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Various Washington officials, including Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, presided over the ceremonies. After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.

Local springtime tributes to the Civil War dead already had been held in various places. One of the first occurred in Columbus, Miss., April 25, 1866, when a group of women visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in battle at Shiloh. Nearby were the graves of Union soldiers, neglected because they were the enemy. Disturbed at the sight of the bare graves, the women placed some of their flowers on those graves, as well.”

“In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, N.Y., the ‘birthplace’ of Memorial Day. There, a ceremony on May 5, 1866, honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War. Supporters of Waterloo’s claim say earlier observances in other places were either informal, not community-wide or one-time events.

By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the nation. State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities.

It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress…It was then also placed on the last Monday in May…” [See Library of Congress 1917 Memorial Day Poster honoring soldiers from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Indian Wars, Civil War, and Spanish-American War]

“To ensure the sacrifices of America ’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in December 2000, the U.S. Congress passed and the president signed into law ‘The National Moment of Remembrance Act,’ creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance…[whose] charter is to ‘encourage the people of the United States to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity’ by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States of Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance.

The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.”

Of the estimated 1.1 million Americans who have given their lives to our country, over half that number, an estimated 620,000, died in the Civil War, making it the war with the most deaths of any war in our history. In World War II, 405,399 Americans died, and in WWI, 116,516 Americans gave their lives for our country.

During this upcoming holiday weekend, please remember all our men and women who have died for our democracy and way of life. Attend a local Veterans/Memorial Day ceremony, and be sure to wear your “red poppy” showing your remembrance of our service members.