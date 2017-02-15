ICC names 2017 orientation leaders including local

Several area residents have been selected as 2017 orientation leaders at Itawamba Community College.

They include Abby Cantrell, Adrian Moffett, Hayden Plunkett, Hunter Holley, all of Amory; Spencer Payne, Laken Jones, Taylor Kelley, all of Belden; Alayna Hitt of Blue Springs; Madison Colley of Corinth; Taylor McKnight of Ecru; MaKayla Hathcock of Greenwood Springs; Alexis Harris, Katelynn Stidham, both of Guntown; Carmen Perkins, Alix Goodwin, Jenna Hull, all of Hamilton; Madeline Burdine, Hali Whitt, both of Houston; A. J. Thompson of Louisville; Kelsy Minga, Madi McMillen, both of Mantachie; Rebekah McCreary of Marietta; Alexis Young, Samantha Davis, Shanda Martin, all of Mooreville; Jazzmine Bogan of Nettleton; Alexia Hayes of New Albany; Audrey Wilson of Pheba; Blake Guntharp, Nikki Lane, Allie Sappington, Allysa Lipsey, Kirsten Hester, Ana Grace Warren, Merilese Adams, all of Pontotoc; Haley Gray, Hannah Grace Garrison, both of Randolph; Micheal McNamee of Red Banks; Hannah Grace Harwood, Madison Roncalli, Serenity Hawkins, all of Saltillo; Marayna Betts of Southaven; Brooklyn Waldrep of Steens; Madalyn Stephens, Leah Pannell, Karla Morales, Claire Loden, Kateland Kennedy, Dee Stegall, Madison Hendrix, all of Tupelo.

They will lead small group activities, conduct campus tours and provide information to incoming freshmen during the orientation sessions, the first of which is in April.