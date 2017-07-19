Icedora Jones Ball celebrates 101st Birthday

By Elmetra Patterson

Icedora Ball 101 years old 3

On July 15, 2017, Mrs. Icedora Jones Ball celebrated her 101th Birthday at Mt. Sinai MB Church in Louisville, MS. She was born July 16, 1916. Mrs. Ball was looking beautiful in her blue hat with coordinating outfit – fitting for a 101 year old lady. Mrs. Icedora was born in Bay Springs, MS where she married Ulysses Ball, Sr. and had two children, Eula Ball-McCurry (deceased) and Ulysses Ball, Jr. She lived in Rock Island, IL and Muskegon, MI for some years before moving to Louisville, MS. Her vocation was a nursing assistant.

The Mt. Sinai fellowship hall was packed with relatives from Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Memphis, TN, Richmond, CA, Bay Springs, Brandon, Coahoma, Gautier, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Laurel, Louisville, Lucedale, Montrose, Moss Point, Philadelphia, and Vicksburg, MS. She was as elated this year as she was last year when her nephew Willie Jones gave her a $100. bill- while her son, Ulysses, Jr. gave her the $1. to represent her age as 101. Mrs. Icedora loves receiving $100. bills but she cheerfully took the $1. The celebration was coordinated by her nephew Willie James Jones, Sr. and his family: wife, Vivian, daughter, KaWanda, sons, Keith and Willie Carl., cousin Fannie Jones Gammage from Bay Springs. Fannie recruited all of her sibling and cousins to attend. Mrs. Icedora’s nephew Harvey Jones of Vicksburg was the Master of Ceremony for the program; his wife Cariole Jones and Steve Eiland performed a musical selection. There were words of inspirations, tributes and gifts from many of the guests. A special tribute from Carolyn Thames which read: “May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and anoint you as He has anointed women who have gone before you”. Mayor Will Hill sent a proclamation which proclaimed July 16, 2017 as “Mrs. Icedora Ball Day” to celebrate her 101st Birthday. Judge Robert Beck sent greetings, also. Rev. Dr. Michael C. Taylor of Mt. Calvary M.B Church, her pastor, had inspirational words for her. Mrs. Henry Mae Hampton-Lewis was present. She was classmate to Willie James and Vivian Jones while attending Rust College, Holly Springs, MS. Present also was Dale McCurry, grandson.

Mrs. Icedora enjoyed the food prepared for her celebration, which included Mississippi raised catfish that was prepared by J. P. Jones, Johnny Jones, Nadene Arrington, and MacArthur Carter. Anglie Ball made a delicious fruit pie. Bettye J. Fleming made a Pasta Casserole. Shonta Harrison, of Atlanta, GA made a tossed salad. Lucille J. Gammage made a banana pudding and Eunetha Gowdy provided the beautiful birthday cake. Other food items were prepared by other relatives and KaWanda, her great niece KaWanda who is an RN in Memphis, TN, which included a coconut pie, cakes and dinner rolls. The decoration was done by KaWanda Jones, Mattie Davis, Barbara Coleman and Janice Hopkins.

One of the greatest moments at the party was when Mrs. Icedora first saw Mrs. Betsy Ann ‘Patty’ Eichelberger who will be 99 years old in October. They were schoolmates and have been friends for years. Had they not been hindered by their wheelchairs, they would surely have greeted each other with lots of hugs. However, they cheerfully smiled and waved at each other. The photographer tried desperately to get a good photo of them together but to no avail as too many people were trying to greet them as if they were celebrities – they are. The daughters of Betsy Ann Eichelberger were present – Elmetra, Mattie, Janice, Barbara and Gwendolyn. The Ball and Jones families would like to thank the Eichelbergers, Carolyn Thames and Mt. Sinai MB Church for their kindness and helping to make this a GRAND celebration with over 70 guests in attendance.