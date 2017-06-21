Innovate Mississippi names New Chairman and Vice Chairwoman to its Board of Directors

(Jackson, Miss.) – Innovate Mississippi announced today the naming of a new chairman and vice chairwoman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mike Forster, of Louisville, was elected Chairman of the Board, and Mrs. Deborah Hicks Midanek Bailey, of Grenada, was elected Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

The Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors is made up of private sector CEOs, innovation and technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors. Representing the Board’s public sector are the presidents of Mississippi’s four research universities – Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.

“We’re fortunate to have such a high-powered and dedicated Board of Directors that gives their time so generously to strengthen the innovation economy in Mississippi,” said Tony Jeff, president and CEO of Innovate Mississippi.

“Mike Forster’s years of professional experience make him a valuable resource, and we are honored to have him now serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Innovate Mississippi,” said Jeff. “We are grateful that he is willing to continue sharing his time and knowledge with us, while receiving no financial compensation, solely because he wants to help grow the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mississippi.”

“I am delighted to be working even more closely with Tony Jeff and the entire Innovate Mississippi team in this role,” said Forster. “We have some exciting new initiatives underway to better develop the coding infrastructure in our state. The Mississippi Codes and the Mississippi Coding Academy projects hold great promise for our state’s workforce and our employers who need those skills.”

“Our new Vice Chairwoman, Deborah Bailey, has been an active and respected member of our Board for several years,” added Jeff. “Innovate Mississippi’s staff and I are certainly looking forward to continuing our work with her in this new role.”

“Working with Innovate Mississippi is a great privilege,” said Bailey, who serves as president of the Solon Group, Inc., among her involvement with other key ventures. “As a veteran corporate turnaround executive – and a New York native to boot – I see Mississippi as a land of huge opportunity.”

For more information on the Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors, please contact Tony Jeff at tjeff@innovate.ms or 601-960-3610.

Innovate Mississippi is a nonprofit organization with the mission to drive innovation and technology-based economic development for the State of Mississippi. Visit www.innovate.ms for more information.